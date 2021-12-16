FRANKLIN – Canton High captured first place in the final event of the Hockomock League meet, the 400 freestyle relay by a six-second margin as the Bulldogs nipped the King Philip High girls’ swimming team 85-84 Wednesday night in the season debut for both teams.
The Warriors' Caroline Blakelsley won the 100 butterfly (1:03.4) by a two-second margin; Maddie Cleasby won the 500 freestyle (6:05) by a four-second margin; and Flannery miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.8) by a five second margin
Santo Rizzo made an impressive debut for the King Philip boys’ team in an 84-58 loss to the Bulldogs. Rizzo won the 200 IM (2:30.2) by a 10 second margin and won the 100 butterfly (1:12.8) by 11 seconds while being a member of two second-place relay teams.
Canton girls 85, Kin Philip 84: 200 Medley relay 1-Olivia Bailey, Flannery Miller, Caroline Blakesley Lauren Klein 2:02.3; 200 Freestyle 2- Rachel Bailer 2:09.6 , 3-Olivia Bailey; 200 IM 2-Flannery Miller 2:25.4, 3-Blakesley; 50 Freestyle 2-Kristin Makuch 30.1, 3-Abigail Lyons; 100 Butterfly 1-Blakesley 1:03.4, 3-Campbell; 100 Freestyle 3-Makuch 1:12; 500 Freestyle 1-Maddie Cleasby 6:05.9; 100 Backstroke 2-Bailey 1:11.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-Flannery Miller 1:14.8, 2-Bailer.
Canton boys 84, King Philip 58: 200 Medley relay 2- Brendan Goff, Callen Jones, Santo Rizzo Dylan Morrisson 2:19.7; 200 Freestyle 3-Goff 2:35.5; 200 IM 1-Santo Rizzo2:30.2; 50 Freestyle 3-Warren Mischley 30.4; 100 Butterfly 1-Rizzo 1:12.8; 100 Freestyle 3-Morrison 1:08.9; 500 Freestyle 2-Nick Sekulski 8:43.7; 100 Backstroke 3-Goff 1:21.4; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Goff,Jones,Kurt Wornick, Rizzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.