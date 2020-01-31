MILFORD — King Philip High junior Derek Whyte captured the 500 freestyle as the Warriors claimed fifth place with 228 team points to highlight the local swimmers at the Boys Hockomock League Championship Meet at Milford High on Friday.
Whyte swam the 500 freestyle in 4:59.75, with teammate Cam Stringfellow taking second place in the same event at 5:17.65. Stringfellow was also second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.7), while Whyte was second in the 100 butterfly (54.37). Jake Hokanson placed second in the 200 IM (2:12.37) and fifth in the 100 breastroke (1:08.53).
King Philip had a pair of relay teams take fourth place in the 200 medley (Whyte, Hokanson, Andrew Pham, Jackson Klein) and the 400 freestyle (Klein, Hokanson, Stringfellow, Whyte).
Attleboro’s Matt Marcil placed fourth in two events with a 54.11 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:02.64 in the 100 backstroke Marcil also opened for the Bombardiers’ fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team with Zach Dorrance, Dylan Nisbet and Colton Mangion (1:43.7).
Patrick Parlon had a pair of top-six placements for North Attleboro as he claimed third in the 100 butterfly (58.7) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:45), while teammate Collin Monahan was fourth in the 50 freestyle (24.3).
Mansfield finished eighth and had a pair of top-five individual placements as Aiden Schwartz swam a 54.22 in the 100 freestyle and David Piccirilli had a 1:03.07 mark in the 100 backstroke. The Hornets also took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with Michael Peel, Schwartz, Owen Lasbury-Casey and Rico Palanza.
BOYS HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
At Milford High School
Team results: 1-Franklin 296, 2-Milford 267, 3-Taunton 249, 4-Sharon 232, 5-King Philip 228, 6-Canton 191, 7-Oliver Ames 162, 8-Mansfield 157.5, 9-Attleboro 130.5, 10-North Attleboro 107, 11-Stoughton 39, 12-Foxboro 31.
Attleboro placements: 100 Freestyle 4-Matt Marcil 54.11; 200 Freestyle relay 5-Marcil, Zach Dorrance, Dylan Nisbet, Colton Mangion 1:43.7; 100 Backstroke 4-Marcil 1:02.64;
King Philip placements: 200 Medley relay 4-Derek Whyte, Jake Hokanson, Andrew Pham, Jackson Klein 1:52.48; 200 Freestyle 3-Cam Stringfellow 1:58.7; 200 IM 2-Hokanson 2:12.37; 100 Butterfly 2-Whyte 54.37; 500 Freestyle 1-Whyte 4:59.75, 2-Stringfellow 5:17.65; 100 Breaststroke 5-Hokanson 1:08.53; 400 Freestyle relay 4-Klein, Hokanson, Stringfellow, Whyte 3:42.07.
North Attleboro placements: 50 Freestyle 4-Collin Monahan 24.3; 100 Butterfly 3-Patrick Parlon 58.7; 500 Freestyle 6-Parlon 5:45
Mansfield placements: 100 Freestyle 5-Aiden Schwartz 54.22; 200 Freestyle relay 4-Michael Peel, Schwartz, Owen Lasbury-Casey, Rico Palanza 1:41.35; 100 Backstroke 5-David Piccirilli 1:03.07.
