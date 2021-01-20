MILFORD — The King Philip High boys’ and girls’ swim teams swept Milford High in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday.
Derek Whyte and Cam Stringfellow each won two events for the KP boys’ team in a 74-60 victory.
Meg Campbell, Madelyn Cleasley and Lauren Klein each won two events for the KP girls’ team in a 100-62 win.
Whyte won both the 200 IM (2:17) and 500 freestyle (5:19). while Stringfellow was the first to finish in the 200 freestyle (2:08) and 100 breaststroke (1:24). The duo also teamed with Andrew Pham and Warren Machley for first place in the 200 medley relay (2:11).
Pham won the 100 butterfly (1:24) and took second in the 200 IM.
Campbell was the first to finish in the 200 freestyle (2:12) and 500 freestyle (5:43) for the Warriors. Cleasley won the 100 backstroke (1:31) and 200 IM (2:35 while Klein won both the 50 freestyle (29.04) and 100 freestyle (1:03).
MHS boys swim past Foxboro
NORTON — Owen Lasbury-Casey, Kevin McCarthy and David Piccirilli all had a first- and second-place finish apiece, leading the Mansfield High boys’ swim team to a 93-59 Hockoock League victory over Foxboro High Tuesday night.
Lasbury-Case won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 breaststroke. McCarthy won the 100 freestyle and took second in the 200 freestyle, while Piccirilli won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 100 backstroke.
The trio teamed with Mike Deasy for first place in the 200 medley relay and with Rico Palanza for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Deasy clocked a personal best time in the 200 IM for second place, while Palanza had a personal best time in the 50 freestyle for second place. Aidan McDonald clocked personal best times in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The Foxboro girls’ team prevailed 91-75. For the Hornets, Sofia Seifert won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 freestyle. Mairead Shannon was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Dana Gurguis was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.
The trio teamed with Jess Harris for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Courtney Croak swam personal best times in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke as did Lauren Morley in the 50 and 500.
