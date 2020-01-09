MILFORD — Derek Whyte won the 100 butterfly, qualifying for the MIAA State Meet in the process, in addition to winning the 200 freestyle as the King Philip Regional High boys’ swimming team downed Oliver Ames 97-68 in a Hockomock League meet.
King Philip boys 97, Oliver Ames 68: 200 Freestyle 1-Derek Whyte 1:54.11, 2-Jackson Klein 2:10; 200 M 2-Jake Hoganson 2:22; 50 Freestyle 2-John Dionis 24.93; 100 Butterfly 1-Whyte KP 56.09; 100 Freestyle 2-Klein 57.15; 500 Freestyle 1-Cam Stringfellow 5:35.6; 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Dionis, Klein, Andrew Pham, Whyte), 1:42.8; 100 Backstroke 1-Dionis 1:11; 100 Breaststroke 1-Hoganson 1:12; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Hoganson, Stringfellow, Klein, Whyte), 3:42.6.
Oliver Ames girls 100, King Philip 84: Diving 1-Kayla Schuberth 187.45; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Jess Sullivan, Brianna McMaster, Lauren Klein, Megan Campbell; 400 Freestyle Relay 1-Campbell, Klein, Cate DiGiacomo, Morgan Sachleben; 200 Medley relay 2-Sullivan, Sachelben, DiGiacomo, Brianna McMaster 2:07.3; 200 Freestyle 2-Campbell 2:06.6; 50 Freestyle 2-Sullivan 28.02; 100 Freestyle 2-Campbell 56.89; 500 Frestyle 2-Sachleben 5:42.37.
