MILFORD — John Dionis won three events as the King Philip Regional High boys’ swim team opened its season with a 59-51 Hockomock League victory over visiting Foxboro on Saturday.
Dionis earned a pair of individual wins in the 200 medley (2:41) and 100 backstroke (1:13), while also being a part of the first-place 200 medley relay team.
Declan Morrison and Jackson Klein were each double-winners for KP. Morrison touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:35) and was another member of the 200 medley relay team, while Klein won the 50 freestyle (25.74) and 100 butterfly (1:07).
KP’s Brendon Goff won the 100 freestyle (1:12) while Jake Hokanson claimed the win in the 500 freestyle (5:27).
Foxboro’s Kris Anderson was a double-winner, as he took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:29) and was a member of the first-place 200 relay team with Anthony Amico, Dimitrios Davis, and Jared Roke (2:11). Foxboro’s 400 relay team of Marek Stone, Amico, Roke and Joseph St. Pierre also won (5:17).
GIRLS
King Philip Regional High’s Megan Campbell was a triple-winner as the Warrior girls’ swim team opened its season with a 97-77 Hockomock League victory over visiting Foxboro in each team’s season opener on Saturday.
Campbell was the first to touch the wall in both the 200 freestyle (2:05) and 500 freestyle (5:34), while also being a part of the Warriors’ first-place 200 medley relay team (2:09).
Abby Lyons placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:14), Lauren Klein won the 200 medley (2:51), and Jess Sullivan led a KP sweep in the 50 freestyle (27.98).
Foxboro High’s Megan Lanthrop earned a pair of South Sectional qualifying times, as she was the first to touch the wall in the 100 butterfly (1:06) and second in the 500 freestyle. Foxboro’s Francia Liguria won the 100 breaststroke (1:43), while Isabella Auclair, Sarah Howard, Emily Jaillet and Lilli Jones combined to win the 400 relay (5:45).
KP (1-0) will travel to Taunton on Thursday, while Foxboro (0-1) will host Stoughton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.