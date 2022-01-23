FOXBORO — Meg Lathrop, Abby Gallagher and Ava Gallagher each won two events as the Foxboro High girls’ swimming team carved out a 67-42 victory over Stoughton Saturday in a Hockomock League meet. Lathrop won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Abby Gallagher won the breaststroke and 200 freestyle, while Ava Gallagher won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Meanwhile, Bennett Franciosi won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, qualifying for the MIAA sectional and state meets in the latter as the Foxboro High boys’ team took a 71-51 verdict over the Black Knights. Evan Stein won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Foxboro boys 71, Stoughton 51: 200 Medley relay 1-Bennett Francioisi, Matt Rochford, Evan Stein, Ian Dorich, 2:05.200 Freestyle 2-Dylan Kelley; 200 IM 1-Franciosi 2:16; 50 Freestyle 1-Stein 24.54, 3-Rochford; 100 Butterfly 1-Stein 1:06; 100 Freestyle 1-Dorich 1:05, 2-Kelley; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Bo Canfield, Kevin Oui, Seth SanBento, Kelley; 100 Backstroke 1-Franciosi 58.12, 2-Dorich; 100 Breaststroke 2-Rochford; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Franciosi, Dorich, Rochford, Stein, 4:16.
Foxboro girls 67, Stoughton 42: 200 Medley relay 1-Ava Gallagher, Abby Gallagher, Meg Lathrop, Peyton Feldman, 2:12; 200 Freestyle 1-Ab. Gallagher 2:13, 2-Sam Conley, 3-Juliana Preston; 200 IM 1-Lathrop 2:28, 2-Preston; 50 Freestyle 1-Feldman 30.12, 3-Gabby Powers; 100 Butterfly 1-Av. Gallagher 1:07; 100 Freestyle 1-Lathrop 1:00, 2-Feldman; 500 Freestyle 1-Conley 7:11; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Lathrop, Av. Gallagher, Ab. Gallagher, Feldman, 1:55; 100 Backstroke 1-Av. Gallagher 1:14, 3-Preston; 100 Breaststroke 1-Ab. Gallagher 1:19, 2-Preston, 3-Srikruti Tummla.