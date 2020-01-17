TAUNTON — Ella Lynch-Bartek was a double winner as the Attleboro High girls swim team defeated Taunton High 53-41 in a Hockomock dual meet Friday at the Taunton Boys & Girls Club.
Ella Lynch-Bartek won the 50 freestyle (27.60), the 100 freestyle (59.54) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:59.1) with Jackie Lynch-Bartek, Brenna O’Connell and Rachel Priestly. Other winners for the Bombardiers were Jackie Lynch-Bartek in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.17) and Faith Morrison in the 500 freestyle (6:49.48).
The Bombardier boys fell to the Tigers 59-35 as Matt Marcil won the 100 freestyle (56.04) and Damien Geltrude won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.35) and Geltrude, Marcil, Alex Harrop and Brett Wortham were winners in the 200 medley relay (1:59.98).
Erik Watka, Nate Coleman and Ryan Shute each won two events as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ swim team downed New Bedford 106-58 on Thursday. Watka won both the 200 (1:53.8) and 500 (5:00.7) freestyle events, Coleman finished first in the 50 freestyle (24.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.7), while Shute won the 200 IM (2:12.9) and 100 backstroke (58.7) for the Shamrocks (4-0). Jill Carline won the 50 freestyle (26.33) and qualified for the MIAA State Meet in addition to winning the 100 backstroke as the (3-0) Shamrock girls’ team downed the Whalers 99-72. Skylar Pemberton was the first to finish in both the 200 (2:00) and 100 (57.38) freestyle events
- Rob and Chris Strycharz powered the Seekonk boys to a 98-86 win over Bridgewater-Raynham. Rob Strycharz won both the 500 freestyle (5:08) and 100 backstroke (57.71), while Chris Strycharz finished first in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle.
The Warrior girls’ scored a 104-81 victory over the Trojans as Jayla Pina finished first in both the 50 (25.45) and 100 (55.17) freestyles, in addition to anchoring the first place 400 freestyle relay team.
Bishop Feehan boys 106, New Bedford 58: 200 Medley relay 1-Campbell, Coleman, Shute, Watka, 1:45.44; 200 Freestyle 1-Erik Watka BF 1:53.8, 2-Sam Galipeau, 3-Roman Donoghue; 200 IM 1-Ryan Shute 2:12.9, 2-Ty Nguye, 3-Ryan Schmitt BF; 50 Freestyle 1-Nate Coleman 24.06, 2-Ryan Campbell BF; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Schmitt 58.30, 2-Campbell BF; 100 Freestyle 2-Donoghue, 3-Nguyen; 500 Freestyle 1-Watka 5:00.7, 2-Galipeau, 3-Alex Daniels BF; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Campbell, Schmitt, Donoghue, Coleman, 1:40.79; 100 Backstroke 1-Shute 58.72, 2-James Elliott, 3-Dan Nguyen; 100 Breaststroke 1-Coleman 1:08.7, 2-Aiden Pereira, 3-Gabe Marques; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Schmitt, Nguyen, Galipeau, Donoghue, 3:42.5.
Bishop Feehan girls 99, New Bedford 72: 200 Medley relay 1-Matte, Pelchat, Pemberton, Carline, 1:59.3; 200 Freestyle 1- Skylar Pemberton -2:0.04, 2-Katy Hornsleth, 2:00.4; 200 IM 1-Mary Patriarca -2:32.43, 3-BF Savannah-Blanchard; 50 Freestyle 1- 1 BF- Jill Carline 26.33; Diving 1-Patrice Mulligan 188.55; 100 Butterfly 2-Julia Pelchat, 3-Alexa Latour; 100 Freestyle 1-Pemberton 57.38, 2-Brianna Matte BF; 500 Freestyle 1-Katy Hornsleth 5:58.4, 2-Savannah Blanchard, 3-Emma Leeuwenburgh; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Pelchat, Patriarca, Carline, Pemberton, 1:50.35; 100 Backstroke 1-Carline 1:03.1, 2-Matte, 3-Latour; 100 Breaststroke 1-Pelchat 1:13.6, 3-M. Patriarca.
Seekonk boys 98, Bridgewater-Raynham 86: 200 Medley relay 1-Rob Strychartz, Chris Strycharz, Blake Anderson, Finn Paterson 1:49.2; 200 Freestyle 1-C. Strycharz 1:59.5, 3-Aaron Pincence; 200 IM 1-Anderson 2:07.8; 50 Freestyle 2-Luke Carvalho 26.41, 3-Nick Yang; Diving 1-Paterson, 2-Spencer Deering 3-Boutin 260.6; 100 Butterfly 1-Anderson 58.61; 100 Freestyle 2-Pincence 1:01.7, 3-Deering; 500 Freestyle 1-R. Strycharz 5:08.6; 100 Backstroke 1-R. Strycharz 57,71; 100 Breaststroke 1-C. Strycharz 1:10, 2-Paterson; 400 Freestyle relay 1-R. Strycharz, Paterson, C. Strycharz, Anderson, 3:42.8.
Seekonk girls 104, Bridgewater-Raynham 81: 200 Medley relay 1-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Natalie Kach, Korryn Cartwright 1:56.3; 200 Freestyle 1-Abreu 2:05.7, 3-Emily Rieben; 100 Butterfly 1-Cartwright 1:04.2, 2-Abigail Tenreiro; 200 IM 2-Kach 2:38, 3-Hannah Baldassi; 50 Freestyle 1-Pina 25.45, 3-Mackenzie Carlsten; 100 Freestyle 1-Pina, 3-Kyla Carvalho 55.17; 500 Freestyle 2-Kach 6:08; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Cartwright, Carvalho, Rieben, Tenreiro 1:53.8; 100 Backstroke 3-Tenreiro; 100 Breaststroke 2-Issy Paterson 1:23, 3-Rieben; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Cartwright, Kach, Abreu, Pina, 3:54.
