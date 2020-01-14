MILFORD — Colten Mangion won both the 200 and 500 freestyle events as the Attleboro High boys’ swimming team downed Oliver Ames 91-74 Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Matt Marcil won the 100 backstroke and was a member of the Bombardiers’ first-place 200 freestyle relay team.
Jackie Lynch-Bartek qualified for the South Sectional Meet with a 27.09 time in the 50 freestyle, but the Attleboro girls’ team suffered a 90-72 loss to Oliver Ames. The Tigers won the first event, the 200 medley relay, swept the 200 freestyle, and then went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley to take an early lead.
Attleboro boys 91, Oliver Ames 74: Attleboro placements — 200 Freestyle 1-Colten Mangion 2:18, 2-Dylan Nisbet; 200 IM 2-Damien Geltrude, 2:41.6, 3-Zack Dorrance; 100 Butterfly 2-Alex Harrop 1:05.1, 3-Dorrance; 100 Freestyle 2-Matt Marcil, 55.28; 500 Freestyle 1-Mangion, 6:33.8, 3-Rob Winkler; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Marcil, Dorrance, Nisbet, Brett Wortham, 1:44.3; 100 Backstroke 1-Marcil 1:04, 3-Andrew Greaves; 100 Breaststroke 2-Anthony Burns 1:37.72, 3-Ninad Burtakke; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Harrop, Dorrance, Geltrude, Mangion, 4:14.66.
Oliver Ames girls 90, Attleboro 72: Attleboro placements: 50 Freestyle 2-Jackie Lynch-Bartek 27.09; 100 Butterfly 3-Lily Schuerger; 100 Freestyle 1-J. Lynch-Bartek 59.76, 3-Brenna O’Connell; 500 Freestyle 3-Faith Morrison; 200 Freestyle relay 2-E. Lynch-Bartek, O’Connell, Rachel Priestley, J. Lynch-Bartek; 100 Backstroke 1-Ella Lynch-Bartek, 2-Olivia Mastrandrea, 3-Ally Cronin; 100 Breaststroke 1-J. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Morrison (A), 3-Priestly (A), 1:13.0; 400 Freestyle relay 1-E. Lynch-Bartek, O’Connell, Morrison, J. Lynch-Bartek, 4:18.
