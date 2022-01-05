SHARON — Rico Palanza placed in three events, winning the 50 freestyle, but the Mansfield High boys’ swim team dropped an 87-61 Hockomock League decision to Sharon High Monday night.
Palanza clocked personal best times in the 50 and 100 freestyles and was a member of the second-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams
The Mansfield girls fell 93-50 to the Eagles. Lauren Morley clocked personal best times in both the 50 and 200 freestyles, taking second and third place respectively. Caitlyn Zajac won the diving competition and was a member of two second-place relay teams.
Sharon boys 87, Mansfield 61: 50 Freestyle 1-Rico Palanza; 100 Freestyle 2-Palanza; 100 Butterfly 2-Xavier Gwynne; 200 Medley relay 2-Ryan Morley, Jack Friedman, Gwynne, Palanza; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Palanza, Gwynne, Friedman, Morley.
Sharon girls 93, Mansfield 50: 200 Medley relay 2-Caitlyn Wagner, Sofia Seifert, Alexis O’Keefe, Caitlyn Zajac; 50 Freestyle 2-Lauren Morley; 200 IM 2-Seifertl 200 Freestyle 3-Morlley; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Morley, O’Keefe, Zajac, Seifert; Diving 1-Zajac.
