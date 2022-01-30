NORTON — The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ swim teams both overcame early deficits to nip Taunton High in Hockomock League meets Friday.
The Hornet boys trailed 25-19 after six events, but managed to pull away for a 43-39 conquest of the Tigers. The Hornets’ girls trailed 19-15 after four events but pulled out a 51-39 win.
For the Mansfield boys, senior Ryan Morley won both the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, while Rico Palanza won the 100 butterfly, the duo teaming with Nate Thibault and Xavier Gwynee for first place in the 200 freestyle relay..
Sofia Seifert won both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke (personal best) to qualify for the South Sectional Meet. Also Katherine Elliott won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 200 IM with personal best times. Carla Guirguis won the 100 backstroke, while freshman Caroline Dalton took second in the 100 butterfly with a personal best time and second in the 100 backstroke.
- Also in the Hockomock League, Megan Burns won the 200 freestyle (at 2:307) for the North Atlteboro girls in a 108-60 loss to Oliver Ames.
- King Philip earned a pair of victories over Foxboro, winning the boys meet 75-45 and the girls meet 101-46.For the KP boys, Santo Rizzo (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Dylan Morrison (50, 100 freestyles) each won two events for KP. Matt Rochford won both the 100 breaststroke (1:27) and 500 freestyle for Foxboro, while Dylan Kelley won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle. For the KP girls, the Warriors won all three relays, while Caroline Blakesley (100 butterfly, 200 IM) won two events. Foxboro’s Ava Gallagher qualified for the South Sectional Meet in winning the 100 butterfly (1:05). Abby Gallagher won both the 100 breatstroke (1:19) and 500 freestyle.
King Philip boys 75, Foxboro 45: 200 Medley relay 1-KP (Goff, Reardon, Rizzo, Morrison,), 2:10, 2-Fox. (Dylan Kelley, Ian Dorich, Matt Rochford, Bo Canfield); 200 Freestyle 1-Kelley (F), 2:33, 2-Warren Mischley (KP) 2:39; 200 IM 1-Santo Rizzo (KP) 2:33; 50 Freestyle 1-Dylan Morrison (KP) 28.0, 2-Patrick Reardon (KP); 100 Butterfly 1-Rizzo (KP) 1:12; 100 Freestyle 1-Morrison (KP) 1:03, 2-Kelley (F),; 500 Freestyle 1-Rochford (F), 6:35, 2-Nick Sekulski (KP) 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Sekulski, Wornick, Reardon, Alexander), 2:14, 2-Fox. (Dorich, Kevin Ooi, Seth SaoBento, Canfield); 100 Backstroke 1-Goff (KP), 1:17, 2-Dorich (F); 100 Breaststroke 1-Rochford (F)(, 1:27, 2-Reardon (KP) 1:28; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Mischley, Morrison, Goff, Rizzo), 4:24, 2-Fox. (Dorich, Canfield, Kelley, Rochford).
King Philip girls 101, Foxboro 46: 200 Medley relay 1-KP (Olivia Bailey, Flannery Miller, Caroline Blakesley, A Lyons), 2:06; 200 Freestyle 1-Ava Gallagher (F), 2:08, 2-Miller (KP) 2:09; 200 IM 1-Blakesley (KP) 2:252, 2-Bailey (KP); 50 Freestyle 1-Alfa Shammas (KP) 27.5, 2-Lauren Klein (KP);100 Butterfly 1-Blakesley (KP) 1:03, 2-Ava Gallagher (F); 100 Freestyle 1-Klein (KP) 1:03.2, 2-Maddie Cleasby (KP); 500 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher (F), 5:47, 2-Rachel Bailer (KP) 5:59; 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Bailer, Lyons, Shammas, Klein), 1:57, 2-Fox. (Ava Gallagher, Peyton Feldman, Grace Preston, Abby Gallagher); 100 Backstroke 1-Cleasby (KP) 1:10.1, 2-Bailey (KP); 100 Breaststroke 1-Abby Gallagher (F), 2:19, 2-Bailer (KP)1:22; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Bailey, Klein, Miller, Blakesley), 4:13.
Mansfield boys 43, Taunton 39: 200 Freestyle 2-Kevin McCarthy; 200 IM 1-Xavier Gwynne; 100 Butterfly 1-Rico Palanza; 100 Freestyle 2-McCarthy; 500 Freestyle 1-Ryan Morley, 2-Aidan McDonald; 100 Breaststroke 1-Morley, 2-Neil Dalple; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Nate Thibault, Morley, Gwynne, Palanza.
Mansfield girls 51, Taunton 39: 200 Medley relay 1-Dana Guirguis, Sofia Seifert, Katherine Elliott, Carla Guirguis; 200 IM 2-Elliott; 50 Freestyle 1-Seifert; 100 Freestyle 2-Courtney Croak; 500 Freestyle 2-.D. Guirguis; 100 Butterfly 1-Elliott, 2-Caroline Dalton; 100 Breaststroke1-Seifert, 2-Salam Makram, 100 Backsroke 1-C. Guirguis, 2-Dalton; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Elliott, Caitlyn Wagner, Croak, Seifert.