SEEKONK — The Seekonk High and Mansfield High swim teams split their meet on Tuesday night as the Hornet boys and Warriors girls earned meet wins.

The Seekonk boys opened the boys meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, taking it in a time of 1:57.44 over Mansfield’s 2:02.22. Chris Strycharz, a part of the Warriors’ 200 medley relay, also took first in the 200 freestyle at 2:00.25, the 500 freestyle (5:25.33) and was a member of Seekond’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.01).