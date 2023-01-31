SEEKONK — The Seekonk High and Mansfield High swim teams split their meet on Tuesday night as the Hornet boys and Warriors girls earned meet wins.
The Seekonk boys opened the boys meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, taking it in a time of 1:57.44 over Mansfield’s 2:02.22. Chris Strycharz, a part of the Warriors’ 200 medley relay, also took first in the 200 freestyle at 2:00.25, the 500 freestyle (5:25.33) and was a member of Seekond’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.01).
Nicholas Cavic also had multiple individual wins for Seekonk with a time of 50.45 to win the 100 freestyle and topping the field in the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.98.
Mansfield did much of its work by securing second-place and third-place finishes for points. Trevor Schwartz won the 50 free by a third of a second, winning at 27.97 over Seekonk’s Lucas Zonfrillo. Andrew Fleischmann won the 200 IM at 2:40.28 and Xavier Gwynne won the 100 butterfly at 1:01.74.
Gwynne also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.53. The lone relay win for Mansfield came in the 400 freestyle (5:19.37) with no opposition. The Hornets scored 51 points from outside the first-place spot.
The Seekonk girls won the 200 medley relay at 2:06.94. Mansfield crossed in second at 2:17.66.
The Warrior girls went on to win the 200 freestyle with Lydia Craft’s time of 2:02.22,. Craft also took the 100 freestyle in 56.92. Seekonk’s Hannah Baldassi won the 200 IM in 2:41.25.
Seekonk’s Grace Baldassi won the 100 butterfly, coming in at 1:17.60 to beat Caroline Dalton in second at 1:19.99. Both the Baldassi girls were part of the winning 400 free relay, crossing at 4:39.16.
Addison Abreu won the 50 freestyle for the Warriors (25.68), and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.84).
The Mansfield girls won off the diving board with a 213.35 by Caitlyn Zajac. Paige Pushee was second with a 164.75 score. Elsewhere in the pool the Hornets earned wins in the 100 backstroke from Addison MacDonald’s 1:08.98 time