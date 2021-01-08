NORTON — The Mansfield High boys’ swimming team scored a 90-83 victory over King Philip Regional High in the Hockomock League season opener for both squads at Wheaton College.
Kevin McCarthy won the 50 freestyle (26.45) and 100 freestyle (59.91) in personal best times for the Hornets. McCarthy also swam a leg for the first-place 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams with David Piccirilli, Owen Lasbury-Casey and Mike Deasy.
Piccirilli won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 butterfly. Lasbury-Casey took second place in both the 200 and 500 fresetyle events, while Deasy was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Mairead Shannon won the 200 IM for the Mansfield girls in a 90-72 loss to King Phillip.
Shannon teamed with Carla Guirguis, Sofia Seifert and Jess Harris for first place in the 200 medley relay. Seifert was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Harris was second in the 100 butterfly.
