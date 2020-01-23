NORTON -- Junior Maireed Shannon won two individual events and swam a leg for the first place 400 freestyle relay team, but the Mansfield High girls' swimming team suffered a 98-65 loss to Milford. Shannon led a Hornet sweep of the breaststroke, winning the event at 1:25.1, in addition to taking first place in the 200 IM (2:39.).
Pranaav Saravnan won the 200 IM (2:32.1) and took second in the 100 butterfly (1:11.6), but the Mansfield High boys' team fell 97-73 to the Scarlet Hawks. Senior Ccptain Mike Peel clocked a personal best time of 2:08.2 to win the 200 freestyle.
Rob and Chris Strycharz along with Blake Anderson each won two events as the Seekonk High boys posted a 104-50 victory over Brockton. Natalie Kach finished first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly as the Warrior girls' team scored a 113-68 victory.
Milford boys 97, Mansfield 73: 200 Medley relay 2-David Piccirilli, Aden Schwartz, Pranaav Saravanan, Rico Palanza), 2:02.1; 200 IM 1-Saravanan 2:32.1, 2-Piccirilli 2:38.7; 100 Butterfly 2-Saravanan 1:11.6; 200 Freestyle 1-Mike Peele 2:08.2; 50 Freestyle 2-Schwartz 25.29; 100 Freestsyle 2-Schwartz 55.79; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Schwartz, Owen Lasbury-Casey, Piccirilli, Palanza 1:43.4; 100 Backstroke 3-Piccirilli 1:06.4; 100 Backstroke 2-Harris 1:15.2; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Lasbury-Case, Kevin McCarthy, Saravanan, Peel), 4:08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.