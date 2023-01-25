NORTON -- Senior Night for the Mansfield High swim and dive team saw the Hornets split their meet against Sharon High on Tuesday, with the Mansfield girls leading the way in a 92-75 win over the Eagles, setting three school records along the way.

The Hornets' Caitlyn Zajac set a new best off the diving board at 233.62 to beat her previous record by 18 points. Addison MacDonald set a school record in winning the 200 freestyle at 2:01.18 and then set her second school record of the meet with a 5:21.35 winning time in the 500 freestyle.