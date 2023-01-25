NORTON -- Senior Night for the Mansfield High swim and dive team saw the Hornets split their meet against Sharon High on Tuesday, with the Mansfield girls leading the way in a 92-75 win over the Eagles, setting three school records along the way.
The Hornets' Caitlyn Zajac set a new best off the diving board at 233.62 to beat her previous record by 18 points. Addison MacDonald set a school record in winning the 200 freestyle at 2:01.18 and then set her second school record of the meet with a 5:21.35 winning time in the 500 freestyle.
Katherine Elliott placed first in the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. Caroline Dalton won the 100 backstroke with a personal best time, and the medley relay team of Dalton, Elliott, MacDonald and Annalise Bilodeau won their race.
Also setting personal-best times for Mansfield were Courtney Croak (500 free, 100 backstroke), Alheli Gomez-Moreno (50 free, 100 free), Maya Dancey (100 butterfly), Lauren Morley (500 free), Emily MacDonald (200 free), Caitlyn Wagner (100 free), Lana DiSangro (100 backtstroke) and Vaiduyl Bisen (100 breaststroke),
The Mansfield boys fell to Sharon, 103-60 as Xavier Goode was the lone Mansfield boy to take a top-two finish, placing second in the 200 IM, in a personal-best of 2:27.68.
Finishing with personal bests were Andew Fleischmann (200 free, 500 free), Neil Dalpe (200 free), Jack Freidman (500 free), Caleb Crosbie (50 free) and Mark Daaboul (100 free).