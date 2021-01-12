NORTON -- Owen Lasbury-Casey finished first in both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle in guiding the Mansfield High boys' swimming team to an 81-76 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham at Wheaton College.
Lasbury-Casey was also a member of the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams with David Piccirilli, Mike Deasy and Kevin McCarthy.
Piccirilli won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 butterfly. Deasy was second in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while McCarthy finished second in the 50 freestyle for the Hornets.
Ryan Morley won the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time, with teammate Jack Friedman second.
The Mansfield girls' team suffered an 89-77 loss to Bridgewater-Raynham despite pairs of top showings from Mairead Shannon and Sofia Seifert. Shannon won the 200 individual medley and took second in the 100 butterfly, while Seifert won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 100 freestyle.
Jess Harris was second in both the 200 IM and 200 freestyle, while Julia Courtney was second in the 100 backstroke. The 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Dana Guirguis, Salam Makram, Caitlyn Wagner and Katherine Elliott took first place.
