NORTON — The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ swimming team scored victories over North Attleboro in Hockomock League action at Wheaton College.
The Mansfield boys’ team scored a 77-58 victory as Owen Lasbury-Case (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and David Piccirilli (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won two events.The duo teamed with Mike Deasy and Kevin McCarthy for first place in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
In addition, McCarthy won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle, while Deasy was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Jack Friedman won the 500 freestyle and took second in the 200 IM, while Neil Dalple was second in the 500 freestyle.
The Mansfield High girls’ team took an 84-82 victory as Sofia Seifert won both the 50 and 100 freestyles. She also teamed with Mairead Shannon, Carl Guirguis and Jess Harris for first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Harris won the 100 breaststroke and took second in the 100 butterfly. Guirguiswon the 200 freestyle, while Shannon was second in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Katherine Elliott took second in the 100 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.