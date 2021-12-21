SEEKONK — The Attleboro High boys’ swim team won eight events with Matt Marcil (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Ryan Connors (200 IM, 100 butterfly) each taking two first-place finishes in a 106-67 victory over Seekonk High Tuesday in a non-league meet at Ellis Mayers Natatorium.
Ben Connors (100 breaststroke) paired with Marcil and Ryan Connors as members of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams for the Bombardiers.
- Olympian Jayla Pina sparkled for the Seekonk girls (2-0) in a 99-76 victory over the Bombardiers. Pina won the 200 IM (at 2:10.6) by a 28-second margin and won the 100 breatstroke (at 1:07.78) by a 22-second margin. Lydia Craft won the 50 and 500 freestyles for the Warriors and was a member of two first-place relay teams. Ella Lynch-Bartek (100 freestyle) and Zuri Ferguson (200 freestyle) won events for Attleboro.
- Colin Monahan (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Josh Kafel (500 freestyle) won events for the North Attleboro boys (0-2) in an 87-74 loss at Milford.
- The Rocketeer girls (1-0-1) came away with an 83-all tie with the Scarlet Hawks. Cassie Hobson (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) won two events for the Big Red, while Sophia Roukhadze won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle.
Attleboro boys 106, Seekonk 67: 200 Medley relay 1-Matt Marcil, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors, Zach Dorrance; 200 Freestyle 1-Ben Connors (A), 2-Andrew Greaves (A); 200 IM 1-R. Connors (A); 50 Freestyle 2-Matt Brewster (A), 3-Ayden Moore (A); 100 Butterfly 1-R. Connors (A); 100 Freestyle 1-Marcil (A); 200 Freestyle relay 1-R. Connors, Dorrance, B. Connors, Marcil; 100 Backstroke 1-Marcil (A); 100 breaststroke 1-B. Connors (A).
Seekonk girls 99, Attleboro 76: 200 Freestyle 1-Zuri Ferguson (A); 200 Medley relay 1-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Lydia Craft, Emily Conino, 1:58.2; 200 IM 1-Pina (S) 2:10.6. 2-Syd Dorval (A); 50 Freestyle 1-Craft (S) 26.18, 2-Ella Lynch-Bartek (A); 100 Freestyle 1-Lynch-Bartek (A); 100 Butterfly 1-Abreu (S) 1:02.1, 2-Dorval (A); 500 Freestyle 1-Craft (S) 5:33.2, 2-Caroline Lynch-Bartek (A); 200 Freestyle relay 1-Craft, Abreu, Ella Gerardi, Pina 1:47.2; 100 Backstroke 1-Ferguson (A), 100 Breaststroke 1-Pina (S) 1:07.8, 2-Abbi Rodrigues (A); 400 Freestyle relay 1-Hannah Baldassi, Grace Balsdassi, Coninio, Gerardi 4:20.
Milford boys 87, North Attleboro 74: 50 Freestyle 1-Colin Monahan 24.57; 100 Butterfly 1-Monahan 1:06.8; 500 Freestyle 1-Josh Kafel 5:55; 100 Breaststroke 2-Kafel 1:22; 100 Backstroke 2-Alex Rogers 1:17; 200 IM 3-Rogers.
North Attleboro girls 83, Milford 83: 200 Medley relay 1-Meg Burns, Cassie Hobson, Viviane Racine, Gianna Leco, 2:14.7; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Calistra 2:41.3; 200 IM 1-Racine 2:14.3; 50 Freestyle 1-Sophia Roukhadze 29.36; 100 Butterfly 1-Hobson 1:10.1; 500 Freestyle 1-Burns 6:53.9; 100 Backstroke 1-Hobson 1:11.
