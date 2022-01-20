FRANKLIN -- The King Philip High girls' swim team won seven individual events and all three relays in scoring a 63-17 victory over Taunton High Wednesday night in a Hockomock League meet.
Flannery Miller won both the 100 butterfly (1:07) and 100 breaststroke (1:16) for the Warriors, whlle Maddie Cleasby and Caroline Blakesley both won individual events and were members of two first place relay teams.
Patrick Reardon won the 100 breaststroke and was a member of two relay teams, but the KP boys' team suffered a 43-29 loss to the Tigers.
Taunton boys 43, King Philip 29: 200 Freestyle 1-Warren Mischley, 3-Dan Alexander; 50 Freestyle 2-Dylan Morrison 28.35, 3-Kurt Wornick; 100 Freestyle 2-Morrison 1:04.2, 3-Mischley; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Reardon, Wornick, Alexander, Morrison, 2;06; 100 Backstroke 2-Brendan Goff 1:19; 100 Breaststroke 1-Patrick Reardon 1:34.8, 3-Wornick; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Morrison, Reardon, Mischley, Goff.
King Philip girls 63, Taunton 17: 200 Medley relay 1-Olivia Bailey, Flannery Miller, Caroline Blakesley, Lauren Klein 2:05; 200 Freestyle 1-Rachel Bailer 2:14, 2-Bailey; 200 I 1-Blakesley, 2-Maddie Cleasby; 50 Freestyle 1-Alea Shammas 28.41, 2-Klein; 100 Butterly 1-Miller 1:07, 2-Emily Campbell; 100 Freestyle 1-Klein 1:03.3; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Bailey, Bailer, Cleasby, Miller, 1:57; 100 Backstroke 1-Cleasby 1:16, 2-Bailer; 100 Breaststroke 1-Miller 1:16, 2-Lyons; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Bailer, Klein, Cleasby, Blakesley, 4:19.