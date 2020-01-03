BROCKTON — Patrick Parlon, Shruti Srinivasan and Megan Burns led the way as the North Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ swim teams both came out victorious in their Hockomock League dual meet against Stoughton High at Randolph High Friday.
In the Rocketeer boys’ 88-77 win, Parlon was a double-winner in individual events, taking the 200 IM (2:20.2) and 100 butterfly (1:02.3) in addition to being on the first-place 200 medley relay (Alex Rogers, Jack McLaughlin, Parlon, Colin Monahan — 2:05.4) and the 400 freestyle relay (Monahan, Rogers, Sean Flood, Parlon — 4:21.3).
Rogers won the 100 backstroke (1:17.6) and Monahan took first in the 50 freestyle (27.16).
The North Attleboro girls won 99-54 behind Srinivasan, who placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:21.7), 100 backstroke (1:18.6) and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team (Shruti Srinivsan, Meagan Burns, Natalie Kaiser, Diana Blake — 2:21.3) and the 400 freestyle relay team (Kaiser, Blake, Srinivsan, Burns — 4:45.2).
Burns also had a pair of individual wins in the 200 freestyle (2:30.5) and the 100 breaststroke (1:26.8) while Blake won the 100 freestyle (1:09).
Both 1-1 squads compete Friday at the North YMCA against Hockomock opponent Canton.
The King Philip girls defeated Attleboro 87-77 in a Hockomock League meet. Megan Campbell took a pair of first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:07.17) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.44), while Olivia Bailey won both the 100 backstroke (1:08.19) and the 500 freestyle (5:50.98) for the Warriors. For Attleboro, Ella Lynch-Bartek won the 100 freestyle (1:00.09) and Jackie Lynch-Bartek won the 100 breaststroke 1:15.52.
