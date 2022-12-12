RANDOLPH — The North Attleboro High swim team made its Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division debut with a season-opening pair of wins over Oliver Ames High in its boys and girls meets at Randolph High on Monday night.
The Rocketeer boys won, 75-56, while the North girls won, 85-80.
“It’s definitely a big boost to the start of the season,” North Attleboro boys swim coach Jeremy Thornton said. “We moved to the Kelley-Rex Division in the Hockomock League, so it was a nice meet against a school that was comparable to our team.”
Finishing first for the Rocketeers in the boys meet was Howell Braillard in the 200 freestyle at 2:42.56. Josh Kafel also took first in two individual events, winning the 200 freestyle (27.66) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.06).
“Josh is a returning veteran, probably our biggest point scorer today. He had a good start to the season,” Thornton said. “Braillard had a great start to the season.”
Darren Liang took first in the 500 freestyle (8:24.06) and Saksham Verma took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:37.65. The Rocketeer boys won the 200 medley in 2:38.22 along with the 400 freestyle relay at 5:36.12.
On the girls side, the Rocketeers took wins in the 200 medley (2:46.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:29.47) with Vivian Racine winning both. Gianna Leco took the top time in the 100 butterfly at a time of 1:21.09 and won the 500 freestyle (7:06.11).
North Attleboro girls coach Danielle McCullough applauded the work of Racine and Leco, along with Eman Farid for stepping up in the 500 free and 100 backstroke.
“Gianna and Vivian stepped up in taking some of those harder races today,” McCullough said. “Eman Farid competed in two really difficult races that are outside of her comfort zone and her stepping up and taking on some harder races was really admirable of her.”
McCullough thinks her rookie swimmers this season are eager to keep improving over the next few weeks.
“I definitely think there’s a lot of room for improvement,” McCullough said. “I think we have a lot of new swimmers that are eager and excited to continue improving their times. I think we have a lot of strong swimmers. We have a lot of kids with a variety of high talent and ability and I’m excited to put them into different races to test them out.”
