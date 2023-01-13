NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High swim team lost both of its matches to Franklin High on Friday night as the girls fell, 96-66, and the boys were defeated, 82-54.

North’s girls team had no first-place finishers, but finished as runner-up three separate times. Finishing second in the 100 butterfly was Sophia Roukhadze in 1:21.63 and finishing as a runner-up in the 100 backstroke was Cassie Hobson in 1:16.02. The Rocketeer girls also had a runner-up 400 freestyle relay team finish at a time of 4:44.53.