NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High swim team lost both of its matches to Franklin High on Friday night as the girls fell, 96-66, and the boys were defeated, 82-54.
North’s girls team had no first-place finishers, but finished as runner-up three separate times. Finishing second in the 100 butterfly was Sophia Roukhadze in 1:21.63 and finishing as a runner-up in the 100 backstroke was Cassie Hobson in 1:16.02. The Rocketeer girls also had a runner-up 400 freestyle relay team finish at a time of 4:44.53.
“For this meet we came in knowing the competition was going to be tough,” North coach Danielle McCullough said. “We did a lot of trying out different strokes and getting our times in those races to prepare for our meet next week with King Philip. We think that meet’s going to be extremely competitive. Our goal was to get some times in some of the more difficult races so we can place them better in next week’s race.”
On the boys side for North Attleboro, Josh Kafel won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.83. Howell Braillard won the 100 free with a 1:03.09 time. The Rocketeer boys also had a runner-up finish in the 400 freestyle relay, clocking in at 4:25.64.
North Attleboro comes back to face King Philip on Friday.
Foxboro 84, Sharon 68
RANDOLPH — The Foxboro girls beat Sharon, getting a top spot in eight events.
Winning the 200 freestyle was Abby Gallagher, clocking in at 2:09.85, and also won the 100 breaststroke at 1:19.66. Ava Gallagher wemt on to take first in the 200 individual medley at 2:28.47 and also won the 500 free at 5:42.87. Molly Lockwood won the 100 butterfly at a time of 1:13.84.
The Warriors also took first in the 400 free relay, clocking in at a time of 4:18.56, the 200 medley relay at 2:15.50 and the 200 free relay at 2:34.12.
Norton takes two
WESTWOOD — Norton beat both Dover-Sherborn and Westood, winning every event against both teams to improve to 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in Tri-Valley League action.
The 200 medley relay team of Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, Brooke Carline, and Ally Jacques clocked in at 2:02.50 for first overall. Carline, McIntyre, Kaelin Harren and Jacques timed out in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.08 and the 400 free team of Maya O’Connell, Harren, Carline and Pescod finished at 4:12.36.
Jacques went on to win the 100 free (58.77) and the 200 free (2:08.56). Pescod won the 500 free (5:36.20) and 100 back (1:06.10) and Carline won the 200 IM (2:32.12). All three were four-time winners in the meet.
Winning three times was Harren, adding a 50 free (28.38) win to her night. McIntyre won the 200 breaststroke (1:16.89) and was also second in the 200 IM (2:32.98).
Eve Henry won the 100 fly with a new personal best of 1:09.76. Off the diving board Sadie Him scored 259.96 to improve her state cut score and reset a new team record.
Norton hits the pool again on Monday for Senior Night against Holliston at HAAS Center.
A win on Monday will clinch an undefeated conference run for the Lancers for the first time in program history.