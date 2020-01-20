NORTH ATTLEBORO — Facing an eight-point deficit entering the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, the North Attleboro High girls’ swimming team went 1-2 in that event and pulled out a thrilling 85-83 victory over Foxboro High Monday in a Hockomock League meet at the Hockomock YMCA.
Natalie Kaiser, Diana Blake, Shruti Srinivasan and Megan Burns combined to win the 400 freestyle relay, but it was North’s “B” team which took a one-second margin over Foxboro, with Sophia Roukhadze anchoring that team and touching the wall first, to provide the Rocketeers with their margin of victory.
North had trailed the entire meet, with Foxboro managing to remain ahead in winning the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke (Abby Gallagher) to maintain its advantage.
North remained close as Srinivasan (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Roukhadze (100 freestyle) and Burns (500 freestyle) all took second places, then Burns won the 100 breaststroke to close the gap entering the final event.
Gina Ouellette (200 freestyle, 2:23; 100 butterfly, 1:12) and Meg Lothrop (200 IM, 2:32; 100 freestyle, 1:01) each won two events for Foxboro, anchoring the first-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams, respectively. Alyssa Cloherty won the 500 freestyle and was a member of two first-place relay teams for the Warriors.
Tom Perry (50 freestyle, 27.4; 100 breaststroke, 2:21) won two events as the Foxboro High boys’ team scored a 75-68 verdict over the Rocketeers. Chris Anderson won the 100 freestyle (1:12) and took second in the 100 backstroke, Dimitri Davis won the 200 IM (2:54), while Anthony Amico took second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle to produce key points for the Warriors.
Patrick Parlon won both the 100 butterfly (59.21) and 500 freestyle (6:00), while Alex Rogers was the first to finish in the 200 freestyle (2:30) and 100 backstroke (1:18) for the Rocketeers (1-4).
With five Rocketeers out with the flu or injured, Foxboro was able to pull ahead by going 1-2 in the 100 freestyle, then gained a 54-47 edge after Jared Rocke anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to a first-place finish.
The unbeaten (6-0) Bishop Feehan High boys’ team and the unbeaten (5-0) Shamrock girls’ team carved out victories over Bishop Stang. Jill Carline won both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Mary Patriarca qualified for the South Sectional Meet with a 2:28.7 time in the 200 IM, and also won the 100 breaststroke. Bishop Feehan next meets Mansfield and Norton in tri-meet at Wheaton College on Saturday. For the Shamrock boys’ team, senior Sam Galipeau qualified for the sectionals with a 5:22.1 time in the 500 freestyle, while sophomore Ty Nguyen qualified for the MIAA State Meet in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.9) and qualified for the sectionals in the 200 IM at 2:12.
Junior Mairead Shannon won both the 100 butterfly (season-best 1:09.9) and 100 breaststroke, but the Mansfield High girls’ team fell 93-70 to Taunton in a Hockomock League meet. Senior captain Aden Schwartz won the 100 freestyle (season best 56.37) and took third in the 100 freestyle, but the Hornet boys’ team bowed 88-79 to Taunton.
Foxboro boys 75, North Attleboro 68: 200 Medley relay 1-NA (Alex Rogers, Jack McLoughlin, Pat Parlon, Griffin Gouck), 2:07.3; 200 Freestyle 1-Rogers (NA), 2-Gouck (NA), 3-Anthony Amico (F), 2:30.7; 200 IM 1-Dimitri Davis (F), 2-McLoughlin (NA), 2:54.3; 50 Freestyle 1-Tom Perry (F), 2-Amico (F), 3-Shamit Soni (NA), 27.4; 100 Butterfly 1-Parlon (NA), 2-Jared Rocke (F), 59.21; 100 Freestyle 1-Chris Anderson (F), 2-Amico (F), 3-Kaillian Mareet (NA), 1:12.5; 500 Freestyle 1-Parlon (NA), 2-Josh Sitt (F), 6:00.8; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Foxboro (Davis, Anderson, Perry, Rocke), 2:06; 100 Backstroke 1-Rogers (NA), 2-Davis (F), 3-Joe St. Pierre (F), 1:18; 100 Breaststroke 1-Perry (F), 2-Anderson (F), 3-Gouck (NA), 1:21.1; 400 Freestyle relay 1-NA (Rogers, Gouck, Mareet, Parlon), 4:36.
North Attleboro girls 85, Foxboro 83: 200 Medley relay 1-Foxboro (Alyssa Cloherty, Abby Gallagher, Meg Lothrop, Gina Ouellette), 2:13; 200 Freestyle 1-Ouellette (F), 2-Sophia Roukhadze (NA), 3-Annette Limoges (NA), 2:23; 200 IM 1-Lothrop (F), 2-Chloe Barker (NA), 3-Natalie Kaiser (NA), 2:32; 50 Freestyle 1-Cloherty (F), 2-Diana Blake (NA), 3-Shannon Egan (F), 28.9; 100 Butterfly 1-Ouellette (F), 2-Shrurti Srinivasan (NA), 3-Kaylee Malkowski (NA), 1:12; 100 Freestyle 1-Lothrop (F), 2-Roukhadze (NA), 3-Blake (NA), 1:01.3; 500 Freestyle 1-Gallagher (F), 2-Megan Burns (NA), 3-Limoges (NA), 5:48; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Foxboro (Ouellette, Cloherty, Gallagher, Lothrop), 1:55; 100 Backstroke 1-Gallagher (F), 2-Srinivasan (NA), 3-Barker (NA), 1:12; 100 Breaststroke 1-Burns (NA), 2-Anna Bridges (F), 3-Hannah Liang (NA), 1:27; 400 Freestyle relay 1-NA (Kaiser, Blake, Srinivasan, Burns), 4:51.
Bishop Feehan boys 89, Bishop Stang 64: 200 Medley relay 1-Campbell, Nguyen, Schmitt, Sullivan, 1:47.40; 200 Freestyle 1-Erik Watka, 2-Ryan, 3-Sam Galipeau, 1:51.7; 200 IM 1-Ryan Shute, 3-Tyler Nguyen, 2:03.3; 50 Freestyle 1-Ryan Sulllivan, 2-Pereira, 25.46; Diving 1-Chris Tani 133.0; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Campbell, 2-Schmitt, 3-Sullivan, 57.03; 100 Freestyle 1-Watka, 3-Daniels, 51.23; 500 Freestyle 1-Shute, 2-Galipeau, 3-Donoghue, 4:56.6; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Sullivan, Schmitt, Shute, Watka, 1:37.2; 100 Backstroke 1-Campbell, 3-Elliott, 56.82; 100 Breaststroke 1-Nguyen, 1:05.9; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Shute, Donoghue, Campbell, Watka, 3:35.24.
Bishop Feehan girls 92, Bishop Stang 58: 200 Medley relay 1-Matte, Pelchat, Pemberton, Hornsleth, 2:01.92; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline, 2-Blanchard, 3-Leeuwenburgh, 2:04.9; BF; 200 IM 1-Mary Patriarca, 2-Matte BF, 3-Guthrie, 2:28.7; 50 Freestsyle 1-Kaitlyn DaCosta, 3-Herman, 28.2; Diving 2-Gaulin, 3-Mulligan; 100 Butterfly 1-Carline, 2-Pemberton, 1:02.3; 500 Freestyle 1-Skylar Pemberton, 2-Matte, 3-Hornsleth BF, 5:44.7; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Latour, Blanchard, Leeuwenburgh, Carline, 1:54.03; 100 Backstroke 1-Julia Pelchat, 2-Latour, 3-Leeuwenburgh, 1:06.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-Patriarca, 3-Hunter, 1:16.2; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Pelchat, Hornsleth, Pemberton, Blanchard, 4:08.
Taunton boys 88, Mansfield 79: 100 Freestyle 1-Aden Schwartz 56.37, 2-Owen Lasbury-Casey 58.5; 50 Freestyle 2-Rico Palanza 25.03, 3-Schwartz; 100 Butterfly 1-David Piccirilli 1:09.01, 2-Pranaav Saravanan; 100 Backstroke 2-Piccirilli 1:10.2, 3-Peel 1:11; 200 Freestyle 2-Palanza; 500 Freestyle 2-Mike Peel 5:50; 100 Backstroke 3-Peel; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Palanza, Piccirilli, Lasbury-Case, Schwartz; 200 Medley relay 2-Mike Deasy, Saravanan, Piccirilli, Kevin McCarthy 2:11.2; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Lasbury-Casey, Palanza, Peel, Schwartz 3:57.
Taunton girls 93, Mansfield 70: 100 Butterfly 1-Mairead Shannon 1:09.9, 3-Farah Makram 1:44; 100 Breaststroke 1-Shannon; 50 Freestyle 2-Jess Harris 29.79; 100 Backstroke 2-Harris 1:15.1; 100 Breaststroke 3-Makram; 200 Medley relay 2-Harris, Katherine Elliott, Shannon, Aditi Junagade; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Harris, Elliott, Shannon, Junagade; 200 IM 3-Elliott 2:42.3; 100 Freestyle 2-Elliott 1:10; 200 Freestyle 3-Cailin Fitzpatrick 2:42; 500 Freestyle 3-Fitzpatrick 7:11.
