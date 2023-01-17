NORTON — The Norton High girls swim and dive team captured its first-ever undefeated season in Tri-Valley League competition Monday night, beating Ashland High and Holliston-Medway to clinch the program’s first conference title.
The girls dominated both teams, beating Holliston-Medway 85-16 and Ashland 67-36.
The Lancers’ lone senior, Ale Bland, marked Senior Night by winning the 100 breaststroke at 1:29.41 and being a member of the third-place 200 freestyle relay team with Lia Scagnoli, Ava Killion and Eve Henry that clocked in at 2:18.20. She was also on a third-place 200 medley team at 2:15.60.
The Lancers won three relays, winning the 200 medley (2:00.09), the 200 free (1:50.58) and the 400 free (4:16.38). Ally Jacques was part of the winning 200 free and 200 medley relay, and also won two individual events. She won the 100 free (56.82) to qualify for state and won the 200 free (2:02.84).
Also winning four events was Sarah Pescod, acting as the opening and closing leg of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, respectively. She won the 200 IM (2:23.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.89).
Brooke Carline also won four events, two in relay and two individually, winning the 100 butterfly (1:07.09), the 500 freestyle (5:47.21) and being a member of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Kaelin Harren was the Lancers’ lone three-time winner, taking the 50 free (29.07) and the 100 free (1:02.29). She also was part of the 400 free relay, acting as the closing leg. Maya O’Connell was also part of the 400 free relay team, leading off the relay, and finished third in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.22.
Off the diving board, Sadie Him scored a 233.25 to take first overall. Emilie Barrick earned her season-best score of 129.50 to take second.