NORTON — The Norton High girls swim team took a 91-67 Tri-Valley League win over Hopkinton High on Monday night at Wheaton College’s HAAS Center.
The Lancers won all three relays, taking the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, Eve Henry and Maya O’Connell won the 200 medley at a time of 2:06.12. In the 200 free it was Pescod, Lauren Kenney, O’Connell and Brooke Carline at a time of 1:57.39 in first. The 400 free group was Caline, Eve Henry, Alex Bland and Mattia McIntyre at a time of 4:36.03 for the top spot.
Norton had three four-time winners, all part of the relay groups.. Pescod took two more wisn in the 50 free (26.52) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.90). Carline also won the 500 free (5:50.13) and the 200 individual medley (2:33.43). O’Connell won both the 100 free (1:03.43) and the 200 free (2:35.13).
Winning the 100 breaststroke was McIntyre at a time of 1:14.85, and was part of two winning relay teams. She also was a runner-up in the 500 free at a time of 6:01.58. Winning the 100 fly was Henry at a time of 1:12.34. Henry also placed seoncd in the 200 IM at a time of 2:43.51.
Kenney placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:18.00 while Sadie Him took a first-place finish in diving with a score of 216.30.
Norton (6-0) is at Weston on Friday.