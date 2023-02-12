BEVERLY — Several area high school swimming teams hit the pool for the Division 1 South Sectionals at the Beverly YMCA on Saturday.
Norton High’s girls team took seventh out of 38 teams in the South Sectionals for the highest finish for any Tri-Valley League team.
Ally Jacques took fourth in the 100 freestyle, seventh in the 200 freestyle, and was part of the third-place medley relay and the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay. Sarah Pescod took seventh in the 500 freestyle and was 11th in the 100 backstroke. Pescod also raced as the final leg of the medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Mattia McIntyre was eighth in the 100 breaststoke and Brooke Carline was 16th in the 500 freestyle. Both swam in the medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Attleboro swam to a 13th-place finish, led by Zuri Ferguson’s continued success in the pool. Ferguson took first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
In the 50 freestyle, her time of 23.91 seconds broke a 42-year-old school record held by Tina Gallivan (24.1) and put her into All-American consideration. Her time in the 100 backstroke of 55.11 also adds her to All-American consideration for the event.
The Bombardiers took ninth in the 200 freestyle relay with of Ella Lynch-Bartek, Sydney Dorval, Ava Dougherty and Ferguson combining for a 1:47.22 time. The 200 medley relay team took 11th, finishing at 1:59.14.
Foxboro placed 17th in the sectional, getting three finishes in the top 10.
Megan Lathrop placed seventh in the 100 butterfly, clocking in with both a new personal best and a new school record at a time of 1:01.51. She was also ninth in the 100 IM, finishing in 2:20.88.
Abby Gallagher took 10th in the 200 IM with a new personal best of 2:21.31, and was 12th in the 200 freestyle at 2:06.59. The 400 freestyle relay placed 11th with the group of Darrah Bertumen, Abby Gallagher, Lathrop and Ava Gallagher finishing at 4:03.03 for a new season best.
Bishop Feehan’s girls team had two top-10 finishes in the 50 freestyle from Julia Pelchat (second) and Avary Spera (10th). The Shamrocks went on to take six thin the 200 freestyle relay, seventh in the 100 breaststroke from Brooke Siliva and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.