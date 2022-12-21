NORTON — The Norton High girls swim and dive team got wins in all three relays to take down Foxboro High, 95-68, on Wednesday.
For the Lancers (5-0), Sarah Pescod, Ally Jacques, Brooke Carline and Maya O’Connell won the 200 medley relay at 2:04.19, Lauren Kenney, Kaelin Harren, Alex Bland, Carline won the 200 free relay at 2:01.10, and Pescod, Harren, O’Connell and Jacques took the 400 freestyle relay in 4:03.50.
Pescod placed first in the 200 free (2:08.25) and the 500 free (5:35.38). Jacques was also a two-time winner in the 100 free (58.16) and the 50 freestu;e (26.50).
Alex Bland and O’Connell took second and third with times of 1:29.53 and 1:28.25, respectively, in the 100 breast. Carline finished the 100 fly at 1:10.21 and clocked out in the IM at 2:20.91.
Lauren Kenney placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:22.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.37).
Foxboro’s Megan Lathorp won the 200 IM (2:23.06) and the 100 back (1:07.72).
The Warriors’ Abby Gallagher placed first in the 100 breast at 1:17.69 and was second in the 200 free at 2:06.70. Ava Gallagher was second in the 200 IM at 2:26.51 was first in the 100 fly at 1:04.78, qualifying for the state meet.
The Warriors Molly Lockwood was second in the 500 free (6:00.75), and the 400 free relay team of Lathrop, Darrah Bertumen, Abby Gallagher and Ava Gallagher was second at 4:05.82.
Bishop Feehan sweeps Seekonk
SEEKONK — Bishop Feehan defeated Seekonk on Tuesday, with the Shamrock girls winning their meet, 88-82, and the Feehan boys taking their meet, 84-86.
Bishop Feehan’s girls 200 medley relay team of Avary Serpa, Brooke Silvia, Julia Pelchat, and Maddy Fitzgerald earned a relay win while the team of Kari Cabral, Maddy Fitzgerald, Brooke Silvia, and Julia Pelchat won the 400 free relay.
Julia Pelchat placed first in the 50 free and 100 freestyle, Brooke Silvia won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 IM. Maddy Fitzgerald, Kari Cabral, Avary Serpa, Hazel Thomas and Megan Wells, all took top-three finishes.
In the boys meet, the Shamrocks had a 200 medley win from Alex Daniels, Aidan Neary, Brian Parkinson and Eamon Adams.Allel Azzouz, Dimitry Kiryanov, Eamon Adams and Matthew Jones won the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay team of Brian Parkinson, Dimitry Kiryanov, Matthew Jones, and Alex Daniel also won.
The Shamrock boys had wins from Alex Daniels in the 200 free and Andrew Testa in diving. Daniels took second in the 100 free and Matthew Jones took second in diving. Nick Calamar (100 backstroke), Allel Azzouz (200 free, 100 free), and Daniel Conroy (100 breaststroke) earned key points for the Shamrocks.
Seekonk’s girls were led by Lydia Craft’s first-place finish in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. She led the first-place 200 free relay, which included Addison Abreu, Emily Tonino and Hannah Baldassi.
Abreu finished first in the 100 backstroke and the 200 free. Tonino won the 100 freestyle race.
The Seekonk boys were sparked by wins from Nicholas Cavid in the 200 medley, Chris Strachacz in the 50 free and Michael Cabral in the 100 butterfly.
Cavic also went on to take the top spot in the 100 free and Strycharz won the 100 breaststroke. In the 100 backstroke, Lucas Zonfrillo finished first.
Strycharz, Cabral, Zonfrillo and Cavic were the winning tandem for Seekonk’s 400 free relay.
