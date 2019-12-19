NORTON — Mike Peel and Praneev Saravanon each won two events to lead the Mansfield High boys’ swimming team to a 94-72 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League meet at Wheaton College Thursday.
Peel won both the 200 freestyle (at 2:09.9) and 500 freestyle (at 6:01, by a 47-second margin) and was a member of two first place relay teams. Saravanon took first place in both the 200 IM (at 2:31.5, winning by 35 seconds) and 100 butterfly (at 1:09.3). Matt Marcil took first place in both the 50 freestyle (at 24.7) and 100 breaststroke (at 1:13) for the Bombardiers.
- The Attleboro girls scored a 101-65 victory over the Hornets as the Lynch-Bartek sisters guided the Bombardiers. Jackie Lynch-Bartek won the 200 freestyle (at 2:15.9 by 16 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (at 1:20.4 by two seconds), while Ella Lynch-Bartek copped first place in both the 100 freestyle (1:00.6) and 100 backstroke (at 1:11.1). Maireed Shannon won the 100 butterfly (at 1:11 by 20 seconds), took second in the 100 backstroke (1:14) and was a member of the first place 400 freestyle relay team.
- Bishop Feehan swept its meet at Apponequet as the Shamrock boys (2-0) won 94-31 while the Shamrock girls (1-0) won by a 95-52 margin. Ty Nguyen won both the 200 IM (2:17.6) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.6) for the Shamrock boys. Nguyen teamed with Nate Coleman, Ryan Shute and Eric Watka to win the 200 medley relay (1:44.4) and teamed with Coleman, Ryan Schmitt and Watka to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.0). Roman Donahue, Sam Gallipeau, Ryan Sullivan and Schmitt won the 400 freestyle relay (3:43). Jill Carline captured first place for the Shamrock girls in both the 200 freestyle (2:04.3) and 100 butterfly (1:03.8), both MIAA State Meet qualifying times. Julia Pelchat won the 200 IM (2:24) and was a member of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:15). Mary Patriarca and Carline were both members of the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
- The Milford boys took an 82-65 victory over North Attleboro. Patrick Parlon won both the 200 IM (2:20) and 500 freestyle (5:53), while Colin Monahan won the 50 freestyle (24.27). The Rocketeer girls fell 86-76. Meg Burns won the 100 breaststroke (1:27) and took second in the 500 freestyle (6:48), while Shruti Srinivasan won the 100 backstroke (1:16) and took second in the 100 butterfly (1:17).
Mansfield boys 94, Attleboro 72: 200 Medley Relay 1-AHS (Matt Marcil, Damien Geltrude, Colton Magion, Zach Moore), 2:02; 200 Freestyle 1-Mike Peel (M), 2-Owen Lasbury-Casey (M), 3-Dylan Nisbet (A), 2:09.9; 200 IM 1-Pranaav Saravanon (M), 2-Anthony Teehaggy (M), 3-Zach Dorrance (A), 2:31.5; 50 Freestyle 1-Marcil (A), 2-Lasbury-Casey (M), 3-Moore (A), 24.7; 100 Butterfly 1-Saravanon (M), 2-David Piccirilli (M), 3-Kyle Norman (A), 1:09.3; 100 Freestyle 1-Aden Schwartz (M), 2-Rico Palanza (M), 3-Nisbet (A), 57.49; 500 Freestyle 1-Peel (M), 2-Magion (A), 3-Kevin McCarthy (M), 6:01; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Msf. (Lasbury-Casey, Palanza, Schwartz, Peel), 1:45; 100 Backstroke 1-Piccirilli (M), 2-Rob Winkler (A), 3-Mike Deasy (M), 1:09.6; 100 Breaststroke 1-Marcil (A), 2-Damien Geltrude (A), 3-Schwartz (M), 1:13.1; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Msf. (Lasbury-Casey, Piccirilli, Saravanon, Peel), 4:09.
Attleboro girls 101, Mansfield 65: 200 Medley relay 1-AHS (Ella Lynch-Bartek, Jackie Lynch-Bartek, Faith Morrison, Rachel Preistley), 2:11.1; 200 Freestyle 1-J. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Sofia Seifert (M), 3-Olivia Mastandrea, 2:15.9; 200 IM 1-Jess Harris (M), 2-Shanise Tolliver (A), 3-Katherine Elliott (M), 2:41.2; 50 Freestyle 1-Brenna O’Connell (A), 2-Rachel Priestly (A), 3-Salam Makram (A), 28.33; 100 Butterfly 1-Mairead Shannon (M), 2-Lily Schuerger (M), 3-Elliot (M), 1:11.3; 100 Freestsyle 1-E. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-O’Connell (A), 3-Harris (M), 1:00.6; 500 Freestyle 1-Morrison (A), 2-Cailin FitzPatrick (M), 3-Torres (A), 6:53; 200 Freestyle relay 1-AHS (2:00.57 (E. Lynch-Bartek, Morrison, Priestley, J. Lynch-Bartek), 2:00.57; 100 Backstroke 1-E. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Shannon (M), 3-Cronin (A), 1:11.1; 100 Breaststroke 1-J. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Seifert (A), 3-Morrison (A), 1:20.4; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Msf. (Sofia Seifert, Mairead Shannon, Jess Harris, Aditi Junagade).
Milford boys 82, North Attleboro 65: 200 IM 1-Patrick Parlon 2:20; 50 freestyle 1-Colin Monahan 24.27; 500 freestyle 1-Parlon 5:53; 100 backstroke, 3-Alex Rogers 1:14.
Milford 86 girls, North Attleboro 76: 100 Butterfly 2-Shruti Srinivasan 1:17; 100 Freestyle 2-Diana Blake 1:10.34; 500 Freestyle 2-Megan Burns 6:48; 100 Backstroke 1-Srinivasan 1:16, 3-Chloe Barker 1:24; 100 Breaststroke 1-Burns 1:27; 3-Hannah Liang 1:35.
