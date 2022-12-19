DEDHAM — The Norton High swim team defeated Medfield High on Monday night, 64-38, to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Lancers won all three relay races, taking the 200 medley (2:02.13), the 200 free relay (1:58.65) and the 400 free relay (4:10.61).
Norton had two swimmers win four events, with Sarah Pescod winning both the 500 free (5:37.63), the 100 back (1:07.19), and was the leading leg of both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay team. Brooke Carline won the 100 fly (1:10.21) and the 200 IM (2:30.91), along with the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay races where she was the third leg.
Mattia McIntyre finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:33.55, and was second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:17.03.
Eve Henry was also runner-up in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.48. Kaelin Harren finished the 500 free at 6:17.40 for second. Ally Jacques won the 100 free at a time of 58.16, and took second in the 200 free at a time of 2:03.92.
Sadie Him broke her week-old diving score of 218.92 to win her event.