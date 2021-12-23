NORTON — The Pescod sisters delivered strong performances in the 50 and 100 freestyle events as the Norton High girls’ swimming team claimed a 91-88 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham at Wheaton College.
Sarah Pescod won the 100 freestyle (1:00) and took second in the 50 freestyle, qualifying for the South Sectional Meet at 27.14. Anna Pescod took third in both events. In addition, Ally Jacques qualified for the MIAA State Meet in winning the 100 butterfly (1:04.8) and taking second in the 500 freestyle.
Norton girls 91, Bridgewater-Raynham 88: 200 Freestyle 1-Maya O’Connell 2:32.2, 2-Ella McGuinness; 200 IM 2-Mattia McIntyre 2:33; 50 Freestyle 2-Sarah Pescod 27.14, 3-Anna Pescod; 100 Butterfly 1-Ally Jacques 1:04.8; 100 Freestyle 1-S. Pescod 1:00.3, 3-A. Pescod; 500 Freestyle 1-Jacques 5:38.5, 3-Kaelin Harren; 100 Backstroke 3-Lauren Kenney 1:21; 100 Breaststroke 1-McIntyre 1:19,4, 2-Alex Bland
