NORTH ATTLEBORO — Vivienne Racine won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in leading the North Attleboro High girls’ swim team (1-1-1) to an 81-40 victory over Stoughton High Wednesday.
North Attleboro boys 68, Stoughton 55: 200 Medley relay 1-Alex Rogers, Jack McLoughlin, Josh Kafel, Colin Monahan 2:07.9; 200 Freestyle 1-McLoughlin 2:23, 2-Killian Maree; 50 Freestyle 1-Monahan 24.46; 100 Freestyle 1-Monahan 55.15, 2-Kafel; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Rogers, Aashman Gupta, Kafel, Monahan 1:54; 100 backstroke 1-Kafel 1:11.6, 2-Rogers; 100 Breaststroke 2-Rogers; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Gupta, Maree, Shaksam Verma, McLoughlin, 4:57.
North Attleboro girls 81, Stoughton 40: 200 Medley 1-Hannah Liang, Vivienne Racine, Sophia Roukhadze, Gianna Leco, 2:26.9; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Calistra 2:45, 2-Eman Farid; 200 IM 1-Racine 2:41; 100 Butterfly 1-Racine 1:17, 2-Roukhadze, 3-Sophia Vitorino; 500 Freestyle 1-Leco 6:52, 2-Roukhadze, 3-Calistra; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Calistra, Vitorino, Teresa Fan, Leco, 2P:12; 100 Backstroke 1-Vitorino 1:31, 2-Fan; 100 Breaststroke 1-Liang 1:35, 2-Aanvi Agrarawl, 3-Aanshi Agrawal; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Racine, Roukhadze, Liang, Leco 4:48.
Peter Gobis may be reached at 508-236-0375
