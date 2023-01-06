MILFORD — The North Attleboro High swim team split its meet with host Milford High Friday night, with the North boys losing 76-60 and the girls winning 82-79.
The Rocketeer boys won one relay event, taking the best time in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:36.47. North Attleboro struggled to earn a top spot in the individual boys events, but did win the 100 butterfly with Josh Kafel’s time of 1:04.02.
Howell Braillard placed second in the 100 free at 58.49, and won the 100 breastroke at a time of 1:26.16 with teammate Jack O’Malley in second at 1:51.35.
In the 100 backstroke, the Rocketeer boys went 1-2-3 with Saksham Verma leading at a clip of 1:31.57. Shawn Nassaney followed at 1:34.69 and Darren Liang placed third at a time of 1:49.75 in the 100 backstroke.
The Rocketeer girls had wins in the 200 medley relay, timing out at 2:23.54, and also won the 400 free relay at a time of 4:47.72.
Mallory Burns won the 200 freestyle (2:35.83), Vivian Racine won the 200 IM (2:40.04), Gianna Leco won the 100 fly (1:19.87) and Jull Calistra won the 500 free (7:20.89).
Racine also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.35.
