MILFORD — The North Attleboro High swim team split its meet with host Milford High Friday night, with the North boys losing 76-60 and the girls winning 82-79.

The Rocketeer boys won one relay event, taking the best time in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:36.47. North Attleboro struggled to earn a top spot in the individual boys events, but did win the 100 butterfly with Josh Kafel’s time of 1:04.02.

