TAUNTON — Morgan Sachleben won two events and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team which delivered a victory in the final event of the Hockomock League meet to give the King Philip Regional High girls’ swimming team a 48-40 victory over Taunton High Friday.
The Taunton boys scored a 48-45 victory over King Philip.
In the girls’ meet, Sachleben won both the 200 IM (2:27) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.8) and then teamed with Meg Campbell, Cate DiGiacomo and Olivia Bailey to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:04).
Also taking first places for King Philip were Whitney Freede (200 freestyle, 2:50), Campbell (500 freestyle, 5:27), Jess Sullivan (100 butterfly, 1:09) and DiGiacomo (50 freestyle, 27.78).
