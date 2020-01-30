SEEKONK — The Seekonk High girls swimming team dominated in winning the South Coast Conference Championship Meet with a number of champions including Korryn Cartwright and Jayla Pina as double-winners at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium Thursday night.
The Seekonk girls (474 points) ran away with the title and had a number of individual champions, had a trio of champion relay teams in the 200 medley (Addison Abreu, Cartwright, Natalie Kach, Pina), the 200 freestyle (Emily Rieben, Lyla Carvalho, Hannah Baldassi, Abigail Tenreiro) and the 400 freestyle (Cartwright, Abreu, Kach, Pina).
Cartwright was the champion in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and Pina finished first in both the 100 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Other champions on the girls side were Abreu (200 IM), Rieben (50 freestyle) and Kach (100 butterfly).
Robert Strycharz and Blake Anderson were each double-winners for the Seekonk boys team, who claimed third place in the meet with 232 team points. Strycharz took home both the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke, while Anderson was the champion of the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. In the diving event, Finn Paterson won with a score of 287.5.
South Coast Conference Championship Meet
Team Results: Girls 1-Seekonk 474, 2-Old Rochester 269, 3-Apponequet 213; Boys 1-Ole Rochester 393, 2-Apponequet 295, 3-Seekonk 232.
Seekonk placements: Girls — 200 Medley relay 1-Addison Abreu, Korryn Cartwright, Natalie Kach, Jayla Pina 1:59.77; 200 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 2:03.6; 3-Hannah Baldassi 2:31.78, 4-Lauren Lurenne 2:38.31; 200 IM 1-Abreu 2:18.85, 3-Rickard 2:46.75, 4-Mackenzie Carlsten 2:48.54, 5-Madison Sirois 2:49.43; 50 Freestyle 1-Emily Rieben 28.31, 3-Lyla Carvalho 29.23; Diving 2-Ashley Silveira 150.6; 100 Butterfly 1-Kach 1:04.73, 3-Abigail Tenreiro 1:05.86; 5-Isabella Gerardi 1:09.41; 100 Freestyle 1-Pina 55.19, 4-Baldassi 1:07.05, 5-Carvalho 1:07.36; 500 Freestyle 1-Pina 5:34.96, 2-Tenreiro 5:59.96, 3-Gerardi 6:04.84; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Rieben, Carvalho, Baldassi, Tenreiro 1:54.75; 100 Backstroke 1-Cartwright 1:04.43, 2-Kach 1:08.55, 5-Caroline Turrene 1:24.18; 100 Breaststroke 2-Abreu 1:15.61, 4-Rieben 1:21.92; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Cartwright, Abreu, Kach, Pina 3:51.6; Boys — 200 Freestyle 4-Chris Strycharz 1:59.4; 200 IM 1-Robert Strycharz 2:01.9; 50 Freestyle 1-Blake Anderson 22.12, 4-Matt Boutin 28.14; Diving 1-Finn Paterson 287.5, 2-Boutin 211.2; 100 Butterfly 1-Anderson 57.25; 100 Freestyle 4-Aaron Pincence 1:01.08; 500 Freestyle 3-C. Strycharz 5:24.47; 100 Backstroke 1-R. Strycharz 57.65; 100 Breaststroke 4-Paterson 1:13.66.
