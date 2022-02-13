MILFORD -- The Seekonk girls swim team participated at the MIAA South Sectionals meet Saturday at Milford High school and came away with an impressive third-place finish despite sending just four swimmers.
Jayla Pina won the 100 breaststroke and came in third in the 200 individual medley, Addison Abreu came in third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 IM, and Lydia Craft came in fourth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free.
The Seekonk girls won the 400 free relay with the team of Pina, Abreu, Craft and Emily Tonino.
<>On Saturday, the Norton High girls swimming team finished in 13th place out of 49 teams at the South Sectionals.
Eighth-grader Sarah Pescod starred for the Lancers, placing fifth in the 500m freestyle and eighth in the 100m backstroke.
Freshman Ally Jacques notched a fifth-place finish in the 100m freestyle and an eighth-place finish in the 200m freestyle.
<>Attleboro's swim team star, freshman Zuri Ferguson, continued to impress during the South Sectionals. She placed first in the 100m backstroke (54.87) as her time marked a new school and South Sectionals record. Ferguson also took home second-place honors in the 100m fly (58.00), breaking another school record in the process.
Senior Ella Lynch-Bartek swam in her last high school swim meet. She placed 17th in the 50m freestyle (27.12) and 19th in the 100m freestyle (58.88).