NORTON — The Seekonk High boys and girls swim teams closed out their seasons Thursday with the Warriors taking the girls title at the South Coast Conference Championships held at Wheaton College.
Lydia Craft starred for the Seekonk girls, earning first-place honors in the 200 freestyle with a personal best 2:02.87, 100 butterfly in a personal best 1:04.23, and helping to lead the Warriors to victory in the 200 relay (1:56.57) along with teammates Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu, and Emily Tonino.
Abreau won the individual medley in a meet-record time of 2:09.37 and placed first in the 100 backstroke in another meet record of :59.71 for the Warriors' first-ever sub-minute mile in the event.
Pna also set a meet record in taking first in the 50 freestyle in :24.59 and won the 100 breasstroke in a meet record 1:06. 95.
Other Seekonk winners were: Ashley Silveira in the one-meter diving with a personal best score of 166.40; Tonino in the 500 freestyle (6:03.22); and the 400 freestyle relay team (Craft, Tonino, Abreu and Pina, 3:54.12).
The Seekonk girls scored 385 points to beat out second-place Old Rochester (271) and Apponequet (256).
Old Rochester took the boys title with 332 to beat out second-place Seekonk (277).
The Were boys were anchored by a first-place finish from Fin Paterson in the one-meter diving (251.95) with Spencer Deering taking second place. Other second-place finishes were: Chris Strycharz in the 200 individual medley (2:13.82) and breasstroke (1:05.65), Nick Yang in the 100 backstroke (1:06.66); Aaron Pincince in the 100 freestyle (1:03.29); and the 400 freestyle relay (Luke Carvalho, Yang, Paterson, Strycharz, 3:51.58).