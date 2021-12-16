SEEKONK — The Seekonk High swim teams split their South Coast Conference season openers with Old Rochester Regional High at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium Thursday.{/div} {div}Luke Carvalho and Finn Patterson each won two events for the Seekonk boys’ team in an 86-81 loss to the Bulldogs. Lydia Craft captured first place in two events for the Warrior girls’ team in a 97-75 victory.
- Canton captured first place in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, by a six-second margin as the Bulldogs nipped the King Philip girls 85-84 Wednesday night in their season debut.
The Warriors’ Caroline Blakelsley won the 100 butterfly (1:03.4), Maddie Cleasby won the 500 freestyle (6:05) and Flannery miller won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.8).
Santo Rizzo made an impressive debut for the King Philip boys’ in an 84-58 loss to the Bulldogs. Rizzo won the 200 IM (2:30.2) by a 10 second margin and won the 100 butterfly (1:12.8) by 11 seconds while being a member of two second-place relay teams.
Old Rochester boys 86, Seekonk 81: Diving 1-Finn Patterson 246.35; 50 Freestyle 1-Luke Carvalho 25.15; 100 Backstroke 1-Carvalho 1:14.12; 100 Breaststroke 1-Patterson 1:15.18; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Yang, Carvalho, Patterson, Strycharz 4:04.6.
Seekonk girls 97, Old Rochester 75: 200 Medley relay 1-Hannah Baldassi, Lydia Craft, Tonino, Jayden Pina, 2:08.15; 200 Freestyle 1-Ella Gerardi 2:23; 200 IM ‘1-Craft 2:17.7; 100 Freestyle 1-H. Baldassi 1:06.82; 100 Backstroke 1-Pina 1:11.2; 100 Breaststroke 1-Craft 1:15.3; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Craft, H. Baldassi, Gerardi, Grace Baldassi 4:16.
Canton girls 85, King Philip 84: 200 Medley relay 1-Olivia Bailey, Flannery Miller, Caroline Blakesley Lauren Klein 2:02.3; 200 Freestyle 2- Rachel Bailer 2:09.6 , 3-Olivia Bailey; 200 IM 2-Flannery Miller 2:25.4, 3-Blakesley; 50 Freestyle 2-Kristin Makuch 30.1, 3-Abigail Lyons; 100 Butterfly 1-Blakesley 1:03.4, 3-Campbell; 100 Freestyle 3-Makuch 1:12; 500 Freestyle 1-Maddie Cleasby 6:05.9; 100 Backstroke 2-Bailey 1:11.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-Flannery Miller 1:14.8, 2-Bailer.
Canton boys 84, King Philip 58: 200 Medley relay 2- Brendan Goff, Callen Jones, Santo Rizzo Dylan Morrisson 2:19.7; 200 Freestyle 3-Goff 2:35.5; 200 IM 1-Santo Rizzo2:30.2; 50 Freestyle 3-Warren Mischley 30.4; 100 Butterfly 1-Rizzo 1:12.8; 100 Freestyle 3-Morrison 1:08.9; 500 Freestyle 2-Nick Sekulski 8:43.7; 100 Backstroke 3-Goff 1:21.4; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Goff,Jones,Kurt Wornick, Rizzo.
