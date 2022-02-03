NORTON — The Seekonk High boys and girls swim teams closed out their regular seasons with a pair of wins over Apponequet Regional High at Wheaton College Thursday.
Lydia Craft starred for the Seekonk girls in a 385-256 win over Apponequet while the Warrior boys took a 277-117 victory over the Lakers.
Craft earned first-place honors in the 200 freestyle (2:02.87), 100 butterfly (1:04.23), and helped lead the Warriors to victory in the 200 relay 1:56.57) along with teammates Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu, and Emily Tonino.
The Seekonk boys were anchored by a first-place finish from Fin Paterson in the one-meter diving and second-place finishes from Chris Strycharz in the 200 individual medley (2:13.82) and Aaron Pincince in the 100 freestyle (1:03.29).