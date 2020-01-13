SEEKONK — Rob Strycharz and Blake Anderson each won two events as the Seekonk High boys’ swim team downed Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High 98 1/2-80 1/2 at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium.
Strycharz finished first in both the 100 IM (2:03) and 100 butterfly (59.1), while Anderson won the 200 freestyle (1:51.7) and 500 freestyle (5:20.5).
The Seekonk girls posted a 99-81 victory over the Trojans as Jayla Pina won both the 200 IM (2:16.2) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.3), Korryn Cartwright won the 100 freestyle (57.6) and 50 freestyle (26.9), while Natalie Kach won both the 100 backstroke (1:08.3) and 100 butterfly (1:06).
The Foxboro boys and girls bowed in Hockomock League meets against Sharon, falling 122-28 and 105-65, respectively. For the Foxboro boys, Tom Perry took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.6), the Warriors’ best individual performance in the meet. The Warriors also took thoird place in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay.
- Megan Lathrop produced two wins for the Warrior girls, taking the 200 individual medley (2:28) and the 500 freestyle (5:53.6). winning by 1:19. Abby Gallagher won the 200 freestyle (2:09.4) by a 15-second margin. Lathrop and Gallagher were also members of Foxboro’s first place 200 medley relay team (2:11.6) with Shannon Egan and Gina Ouellette, whcih won by an eight-second margin.
- The Mansfield boys suffered a 92-73 loss to Franklin. Mike Peel clocked career bests in both the 200 (2:09) and 500 (5:51) freestyles, while Aden Schwartz had a season -best time of 56.94 in the 100 freestyle as did Rico Palanza in the 50 freestyle. (25.22).
Sharon boys 122, Foxboro 28: 200 Medley relay 3-Kris Anderson, Anthony Amico, Tom Perry, Guillermo Marragun, 2:20; 200 Freestyle 3-Jared Roke 2:38; 500 Freestyle 3-Josh Sitte 8:34; 200 Freestyle relay 3-Marragun, Roke, Amico, Anderson, 2:07.4; 100 Breaststroke 2-Perry 1:19,.6; 400 Freestyle relay 3-Marragun, Roke, Amico, D. Marragun, 4:59.
Sharon girls 105, Foxboro 65: 200 Medley relay 1-Shannon Eagn, Abby Gallagher, Megan Lathrop, Gina Ouellette 2:11.8; 200 Freestyle 1-Gallagher 2:09.4, 2-Ouellette 2:24; 200 IM 1-Lathrop 2:28; 50 Freestyle 2-Alyssa Cloherty 29.1; 100 Freestyle 3-Egan 1:09.8; 500 Freestyle 1-Lathrop 5:53; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Egan, Gallagher, Ouellette, Lathrop 1:57; 100 Backstroke 2-Gallagher 1;11.5; 100 Breaststroke 3-Cloherty 1:26.5; 400 Freestyle relay 3-Emily Joillet, Peyton Feldman, Grace Preston, Samantha Jones, 5:30.
Seekonk boys 98 1/2, Bridgewater-Raynham 80 1/2: 200 Medley relay 2-Carvalho, Pincone, Yang, Boutin, 2:09; 200 Freestyle 1-Blake Anderson 1:51.7; 200 IM 1-Rob Strycharz 2:03, 2-Nick Yang; 50 Freestyle 1-Matt Bustin 28.9; Diving 1-Finn Paterson 222.0, 2-Spencer Deering; 100 Butterfly 1-R. Strycharz 59.1, 2-Yang; 100 Freestyle 1-Anderson 48.87; 500 Freestyle 1-Chris Strycharz 5:20.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-C. Strycharz 1:11, 2-Paterson; 100 Backstroke 2-Carvalho; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Anderson, C. Strycharz, R. Strycharz, Paterson, 3:40.7.
Seekonk girls 99, Bridgewater-Raynham 81: 200 Medley relay 1-Natalie Kach, Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu, Korryn Cartwright, 2:32.9; 200 Freestsyle 1-Abreu 2:04.7, 2-Abigail Tenreiro, 3-Madison Sirois; 200 IM 1-Pina 2;16.2, 2-Ella Girardi, 3-Abby Rickard; 50 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 26.91, 3-Emily Rieben; 100 Butterfly 1-Kach 1:06, 2-Tenreiro; 100 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 57.66; 500 Freestyle 2-Abreu 5:25; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Tenreiro, Carvalho, Girardi, Rieben 1:57.6; 100 Backstroke 1-Kach 1:08.3; 100 Breaststroke 1-Pina 1:10.3.
Franklin boys 92, Mansfield 73: 200 Medley Relay 2-Mike Deasy, Aden Schwartz, Pranaav Saravanan, Kevin McCarthy, 2:08.78; 200 Freestyle 2-Mike Peel 2:09.06; 200 IM 3-Saranavan 2:32.53; 50 Freestyle 2-Rico Palanza 25.22, 3-Schwartz 26.03; 100 Freestyle 2-Schwartz 56.94, 3-Palanza 58.90; 500 Freestyle 3-Peel 5:51.07; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Owen Lasbury-Casey, David Piccirilli, Palanza, Schwartz 1:42.40; 100 Backstroke 3-Piccirilli 1:09.72; 100 Breaststroke 3-Lasbury-Casey 1:21.91.
Franklin girls 107, Mansfield 56: 200 Medley Relay 2-Jess Harris, Katherine Elliott, Mairead Shannon, Sofia Seifert 2:16.47; 200 IM 3-Mairead Shannon 2:42.94; 100 Butterfly 3-Shannon 1:12.54; 100 Freestyle 1-Seifert 1:04.12; 100 Breaststroke- 2- 1:21.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.