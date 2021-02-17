SEEKONK — Jayla Pina and Addison Abreu smashed four pool records as the Seekonk High girls’ swim team captured the South Coast Conference Championship Meet at Ellis Mayers Natatorium Wednsday.
Pina finished first in the 200 individual medley in a Seekonk High and SCC Meet record time of 2:08.93, winning by a 16-second margin. Pina also won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.16), winning by a 12-second margin, an SCC Meet record.
Abreu set both a Seekonk High and SCC Meet record in winning the 100 backstroke in 1:00.12 to prevail by a 21-second margin. He also won the 100 freestyle (at 56.0), taking first place by an eight-second margin.
Korryn Cartwright won the 200 freestyle (at 2:00.37) by a 22-second margin for an SCC Meet record, while also taking first place in the 100 butterfly (at 1:01.3), winning by four seconds.
Pina, Abreu and Cartwright teamed with Hannah Baldassi for a first place SCC Meet record time in the 200 medley relay (1:56.1)
The Seekonk High boys took third place with 73 points. Chris Strycharz won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.5) by one second and took second in the 200 freestyle (.55 off of the winning pace).
South Coast Conference Championship Swimming Meet
Ellis Mayers Natatorium, Seekonk
Boys’ team scores: 1-Old Rochester 193, 2-Apponequet 128, 3-Seekonk 73.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Seekonk 186, 2-Old Rochester 146, 3-Apponequet 114.
Seekonk placements: Boys — 200 Freestyle 2-Chris Strycharz 2:00.8; 200 IM 4-Nick Yang 2:32.7, 5-Sawyer Mello 2:43.7; 50 Freestyle 5-Noah Tadros 33.98, 6-Collin Amaral 34.15; 100 Butterfly 3-Yang 1:07.6; 100 Freestyle 6-Tadros 1:18.4; 200 Freestyle relay 4-Strycharz, Amaral, Mello, Yang, 1:59.5; 100 Backstroke 4-Mello 1:16.7; 100 Breaststroke 1-Strycharz 1:09.5; 400 Freestyle relay 3-Yang, Tadros, Mello, Strycharz 4:29.4.
Seekonk placements: Girls — 200 medley relay 1-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Korryn Cartwright, Hannah Baldassi 1:56.1; 200 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 2:02.2, 3-Grace Baldassi 2:27.1, 6-Hannah Tadros 3:13.4; 200 IM 1-Pina 2:08.9, 3-Ella Gerardi 2:38.3; 50 Freestyle 2-H. Baldassi 29.77, 5-Caroline Turenne 32.71; 100 Butterfly 1-Cartwright 1:01.3, 5-Abby Rickard 1:16.7, 6-Caroline Eddy 1:21.4; 100 Freestyle 1-Abreu 56.00, 2-H. Baldassi 1:04.8; 500 Freestyle 2-Gerardi 6:22.1, 3-G. Baldassi 6:36.9; 200 Freestyle relay 2-H. Baldassi, G. Baldassi, Rickard, Gerardi 2:02.9; 100 Backstroke 1-Abreu 1:10.1, 4-Turenne 1:23.6; 100 Breaststroke 1-Pina 1:07.6, 5-Rickard 1:29.5, 6-Emily Eealse 1:36.8; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Cartwright, Gerardi, Abreu, Pina 3:55.0.
