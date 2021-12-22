NORTON – Ryan Shute, Nate Coleman, Alex Daniels and Erik Watka each won two events as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ swimming team carved out a 98-64 victory over Franklin High at Wheaton College Tuesday night.
Shute (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Coleman (200 IM, 100 freestyle), Daniels (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Watka (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) all touched the wall first for the Shamrocks (2-0)
- The Shamrock girls (1-1) suffered its first regular-season dual meet loss in eight seasons in falling 88-81 to the Panthers. Julia Pelchat (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Jill Carline (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) each garnered a pair of first place finishes for Bishop Feehan.
- In a Tri-Valley League Meet, the Norton girls fell 106-77 to Medfield despite strong performances by the Pescod sisters and Ally Jacques. Sarah Pescod qualified for the MIAA State Meet in winning the 500 freestyle (5:39) and 100 backstroke (1:05.4), while Anna Pescod won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 200 IM. Also, Ally Jacques qualified for the state meet in winning the 100 freestyle (57.49) and also taking second in the 50 freestyle.
Bishop Feehan boys 98, Franklin 64: 200 Medley relay 1-Nate Coleman, Ty Nguyen, Ryan Schmitt, Erik Watka 1:41.78; 200 Freestyle 1-Ryan Shute 1:41.82; 200 IM 1-Coleman 1:56.5, 2-Schmitt; 50 Freestyle 1-Alex Daniels 24.6, 2-Nguyen; Diving 1-Chris Caini 122.75; 100 Butterfly 1-Shute 54.5; 100 Freestyle 1-Coleman 497, 2-Schmitt; 500 Freestyle 1-Watka 5:04; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Shute, Nguyen, Daniels, Watka 1:35.1; 100 Backstroke 1-Daniels 1:05.3; 100 Breaststroke 1-Watka 1:03.4, 2-Nguyen.
Franklin girls 88, Bishop Feehan 81: 200 Medley relay 1-Brooke Silvia, Karianna Cabral, Jill Carline, Maddie Fitzgerald, 2:02; 200 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat 2:03.2; 200 IM 2-Silvia 2:27; 50 Freestyle 2-Fitzgerald 27.31; 100 Butterfly 1-Pelchat 1:00.8; 100 Freestyle 1-Carline 53.22; 500 Freestyle 2-Erin Leeuwenberg 6:25; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Pelchat, Celine Smith, Fitzgerald, Silvia, 1:50.8; 100 Backstroke 1-Carline 1:01; 100 Breaststroke 2-Silvia 1:15; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Pelchat, Cabral, Carline, Alexa Latour, 3:58.
Medfield girls 106, Norton 77: 200 Freestyle 2-Brooke Carlin 2:20.1; 200 IM 2-Anna Pescod 2:30.86, 3-Mattia McIntyre; 50 Freestyle 2-Ally Jacques 26.35; 100 Butterfly 1-A. Pescod 1:08.8, 2-Eve Henry; 100 Freestyle 1-Jacques 57.49; 500 Freestyle 1-S. Pescod 5:39.8, 2-Carline; 100 Backstroke 1-S. Pescod 1:05.4, 3-Rachel Parry , 100 Breaststroke 2-McIntyre 1:19, 3-Henry.
