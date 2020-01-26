NORTON — Roman Donoghue and Ryan Shute each won two events as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ swimming team scored victories over Mansfield and Norton in a triangular non-league meet.
Donoghue qualified for the South Sectional Meet in winning the 200 freestyle (1:58.14) in addition to winning the 500 freestyle (5:34.62). Shute won both the 100 butterfly (56.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.27), while Nate Coleman qualified for the MIAA State Meet for the Shamrocks (8-0) in winning the 100 backstroke.
The unbeaten (7-0) Shamrock girls’ team also won convincingly, with Julia Pelchat (200 freestyle), Jill Carline (100 freestyle) and Mary Patriarca (50 freestyle) all winning individual events and being members of first-place relay teams.
Derek Whyte (200 IM, 500 freestyle) and Jake Hokanson (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won two events for the King Philip High boys’ team in a 99-77 victory over Mansfield. The Warrior girls prevailed 93-79 over the Hornets as Jess Sullivan won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
The Mansfield boys scored a 71-10 win over Norton. Hornet senior captain Aden Schwartz who won both the 50 (24.65) and 100 (54.47) freestyles with personal-best times, and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team with Rico Palanza, Owen Lasbury-Casey and Mike Peel to qualify for the South Sectional Meet at 1:41.1. David Piccirilli also had personal-best times in winning the 100 backstroke (1:06.2) and 100 butterfly (1:08.6), while Lasbury-Casey won both the 200 IM (2:35) and 500 freestyle (6:10).
Bishop Feehan boys 50, Mansfield 39; Bishop Feehan 52, Norton 16: 200 Medley relay 1-Elliott, Coleman, Schmitt, Sullivan, 1:49.4; 200 Freestyle 1-Roman Donoghue 1:58.1; 500 Freestyle 1-Donoghue 5:34.6; 200 IM 1-Ryan Schmitt 2:17.3; 50 Freestyle 1-Ryan Campbell 24.45; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Shute 56.56; 100 Breaststroke 1-Shute 1:07.27; 100 Freestyle 1-Erik Watka 50.46; 100 Backstroke 1-Nate Coleman 56.36; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Shute, T. Nguyen, Campbell, Watka, 137.32; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Schmitt, Sullivan, Donoghue, Watka, 3:42.16.
Bishop Feehan girls 50, Mansfield 35; Bishop Feehan 51, Norton 39: 200 Medley relay 1-Pelchat, Carline, Matte, Patriarca 2:01.2; 200 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat 2:04.86, 3-Elliott (M); 100 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline 57.53, 3-Sofia Seifert (M); 50 Freestyle 1-Mary Patriarca 28.29; 500 Freesstyle 1-Katy Hornsleth 5:52.9, 3-Cailin Fitzpatrick (M); 100 Backstroke 1-Alex Latour 1:07.6; Diving 1-Alexis Gaulin 229.5; 200 IM 1-Maireed Shannon (M) 2:39.3; 100 Butterfly 2-Jess Harris (M) 1:15.4, 3-Shannon (M)1:15; 100 Butterfly 2-Sofia Seiferet 1:16.9; 100 Breaststroke 2-Katherine Elliott (M), 1:31, 3-Farak Makram (M).
King Philip boys 99, Mansfield 77: 200 Medley relay 1-KP (Derek Whyte, Jake Hokanson, Andrew Pham, John Dionis), 1:54.1: 200 Freestyle 1-Cameron Stringfellow (KP), 2-Mike Peel (M), 3-Declan Morrison (KP), 2:01.1; 200 IM 1-Derek Whyte (KP), 2:11.4, 2-John Dionis (KP), 3-Pranaav Saravanan (M), 2:11.4; 50 Freestyle 1-Jackson Klein 24.57,2 Mansfield Rico Palanza, 3 Andrew Pham (KP), 24.57; Diving 1-Mathew Grough (KP), 135.45; 100 Butterfly 1-Hokanson (KP), 2-Pham (KP), 3-Saravanan (M), 1:02.2; 100 Freestyle 1-Aden Schwartz (M), 2-Klein (KP), 3-Rico Palanza (M); 500 Freestyle 1-Whyte (KP) 2-Kevin McCarthy (M), 3-Mike Deasy (M), 5:22.6; 100 Backstroke 1-Hokanson (KP), 2-Dionis (KP), 1:03.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-David Piccirilli (M), 2-Stringfellow (KP); 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Pham, Klein, Stringfellow, Whyte), 3:50.21.
King Philip girls 93, Mansfield 79: 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Olivia Bailey, Morgan Sachleban, Jess Sullivan, Cate DiGiacomo) 2:06.52; 200 Freestyle 1-Emily Campbell (KP), 2:18.38, 2-Abigael Lyons (KP); 200 IM 1-Megan Campbell (KP) 2:22.21, 2-Sachleban (KP), 3-Bailey (KP); 50 Free 1-Jess Sullivan 27.41 (KP), 2-Brianna McMaser (KP), 3-Cate DiGiacomo (KP); Diving 1-Kayla Schuberth (KP), 192.68, 2-Morgan Poppenberger (KP); 100 Butterfly 1-Jess Sullivan (KP) 1:11.09, 2-Mairead Shannon (M), 3-E. Campbell (KP); 100 Freestyle 1-Lauren Klein (KP), 1:01.07, 2-Cate DiGiacomo (KP), 3-Jess Harris (M); 500 Freestyle 1-M. Campbell (KP), 5:29.91, 2-Lia Burns (KP); 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Sullivan, DiGiacomo, Klein, Foster), 1:54.58; 100 Backstroke 1-Bailey (KP), 1:10.40, 2-Lauren Klein (KP); 100 Breaststroke 1-Sachleban (KP), 1:17.77, 2-Burns (KP); 400 Freestyle relay 1-Sachleban, Bailey, Klein, Campbell 4:10.51
