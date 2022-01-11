BROCKTON --The Bishop Feehan High boys' and girls' swimming teams combined forces to take an 88-72 victory over Archbishop Williams Tuesday in a coed Catholic Central League meet.
Nate Coleman (50 freestyle) and Erik Watka (500 freestyle) both won events and teamed with Jill Carline (100 backstroke) to win both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Kevin McCarthy and Xavier Gwynne both won events, while placing in three events, but the Mansfield High boys' swimming team suffered a 79-63 loss at Milford in a Hockomock League meet.
McCarthy clocked a personal-best time in winning the 50 freestyle, while taking second in the 200 freestyle. Gwynee won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 200 individual medley with personal-best times.
Senior captain Sofia Seifert won both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke with season-best times, but the Mansfield High girls' team fell 90-55 to the Scarlet Hawks. Freshman Caroline Dalton took second in the 100 backstroke.
Milford boys 79, Mansfield 63: .500 Freestyle 2-Neil Dalpe; 100 Backstroke 1-Xavier Gwynee; 50 Freestyle 1-Kevin McCarthy; 200 IM 2-Gwynne; 100 Freestyle 2-McCarthy.
Milford girls 90, Mansfield 50: Diving 1-Caitlyn Zajac; 200 IM 3-Caroline Dalton; 200 Freestyle 3-Alexis O'Keefe; 50 Freestyle 1-Sofia Seifert; 100 Breaststroke 1-Seifert; 100 Backstroke 2-Dalton; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Dalton, Wagner, Zajac, Seifert; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Zajac, Wagner, Morley, O'Keefe.
Seekonk 72, Wayland 54: 200 IM 1-Addison Abreu 2:15.7; Diving 1-Finn Patterson 271.87; 100 Butterfly 1-Jayla Pina 1:02.23; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Grace Baldassi, Hannah Baldassi, Abby Rickard, Emily Tonino; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Aaron Vincent, Patterson, Nick Yang, Luke Carvalho; 100 Backstroke 1-Abreu 1:04.1; 100 Backstroke 1-Carvalhp 1:11; 100 Breatstroke 1-Pina 1:09.2; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Abreu, Ella Gerard, Tonino, Pina, 4:02; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Carvalho, Patterson, Vincen, Yang.
Bishop Feehan 88, Archbishop Williams 72: 200 medley relay 1-Shute, Coleman, Carline, Fitzgerald 148.59, 200 Freestyle 1-Erik Watka 150.69; 200 IM 1-Julia Pelchat 218.16; 50 Freestyle 1-Nate Coleman 22.84; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Schmitt 56.44; 500 freestyle 1-Ryan Shute 456.51; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Coleman, Jones, Fitzgerald, Pelchat 146.43, 100 Backstroke 1-Jill Carline 1:02.22; 100 Breaststroke 1-Brooke Sylvia 119.69; 400 freestyle relay 1-Watka, Cabral, Daniels, Carline 3:49.31
