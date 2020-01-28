ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams swept their dual meets with Brockton High Tuesday to remain undefeated.
The Shamrock boys won 98-53 with Ryan Schute placing first in the 50 freestyle in :24.58 and as part of the winning 200 freestyle relay while the Feehan girls won 98-80.
Winners for the Shamrock boys were Erik Watka in the 200 freestyle (1:56.45), Ryan Sullivan in the 200 individual medley (2:23.29), Sam Galipeau in the 100 freestyle (55.25), Ryan Schmitt in the 500 freestyle (5:33.46), the 200 freestyle team of Schute, D. Nguyen, Donoghue and Galipeau (1:45.40), and the 200 medley squad of Walker, Nguyen, Coleman and Donoghue (1:47.18).
The Shamrock girls were paced by wins from Mary Patriarca in the 200 freestyle (2:18.55), Alexa Latour (200 individual medley, 2:35.52), Skyler Pemberton (50 freestyle), Alexa Latour (100 butterfly, 1:12.75), the 200 freestyle relay team of Hornsteth, Matte, Blancard and Patriarca (1:57.24) and the 200 relay squad of Latour, Patriarca, Pelchat and Matte (2:09.43).
In girls’ diving, Feehan’s Alexis Garland won with a score of 217.35 while Nate Coleman won the boys’ diving with a score of 57.24.
The Shamrock boys (9-0) and girls (8-0) next swim in a conference meet Friday and Saturday in New Bedford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.