SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams swept a South Coast Conference meet with Bridgewater-Raynham at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium.
Rob Strycharz (200 IM) and Blake Anderson (50 freestyle) each won events and were members of the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams for the Warrior boys in a 106-63 victory.
Korryn Cartwright finished first in both the 500 freestyle (by 12 seconds at 5:38) and 50 freestyle (26.63), while Jayla Pina won the 200 freestyle by 24 seconds and Natalie Kach won the 100 backstroke by 12 seconds for the Seekonk girls in a 93-80 verdict.
Seekonk boys 106, Bridgewater-Raynham 63: 200 medley relay 1-Chris Strychrz, Finn Paterson, Blake Anderson, Rob Strycharz 1:47.1; 200 IM 1-R. Strycharz 2:02.7; 100 Freestyle 1-Luke Carvalho 1:04.2; 500 Freestyle 1-Anderson 5:15; Diving 1-Paterson 266.8; 50 Freestyle 1-Anderson 21.9; 100 Breaststroke 1-C. Strycharz 1:09.7; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Anderson, Paterson, C. Strycharz, R. Strycharz 3:39.7.
Seekonk girls 93, Bridgewater-Raynham 80: 200 medley relay 1-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Natalie Kach, Korryn Cartwright 1;57.5; 200 Freestyle 1-Pina 2L00.6; 200 IM 1-Abreu 2:19.8; 50 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 26.63; 100 Butterfly 1-Abreu 1:04.7; 100 Freestyle 1-Emily Rieben 1:03.2; 500 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 5:38.3; 100 Backstroke 1-Kach 1:08.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.