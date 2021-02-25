NORTON — Junior Erik Watka won the 200 individual medley in a meet record time and was a member of two relay teams’ meet-record performances as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ swim team sparkled at the Catholic Central League Championship Meet.
Bishop Feehan captured the team title with 445 points as the boys and girls individual and relay performance placements were combined due to the nature of the virtual meet.
Watka won the 200 IM in a record 2:01.12 and anchored the title-taking 200 medley relay team, along with seniors Ryan Campbell and Ryan Sullivan and junior Tyler Nguyen in a winning meet record time of 1:43.91.
In the final event of the meet, Watka anchored the championship 400 freestyle relay team to a meet record time of 3:32.49, combining with Sullivan, Campbell and freshman Alex Daniels for a first-place finish.
Sullivan and Campbell went 2-3 for the Shamrocks in the 100 butterfly, while Nguyen also captured second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.77).
Jill Carline placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.05) for the best individual finish for the Bishop Feehan girls’ team, while also taking fifth place in the 100 backstroke. Brooke Silvia, Emma Leeuwenburgh and Skylar Pemberton each had a pair of top-10 finishes for the Shamrocks.
Catholic Central League Championship Swimming Meet
At Cumberland Boys and Girls Club
Team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 445, 2-Austin Prep 389, 3-Matignon 248, 4-Archbishop Williams 266, 5-Bishop Fenwick 162, 6-Cardinal Spellman 130, 7-Arlington Catholic 123, 8-Bishop Stang 83, 9-St. Mary’s 82,
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys – 200 Medley relay 1-Ryan Campbell, Tyler Nguyen, Ryan Sullivan, Erik Watka, 1:43.91; 200 Freestyle 7-Daniel Nguyen 2:07.5; 200 IM 1-Watka 2:01.12, 4-T. Nguyen 2:13.64; 50 Freestyle 6-Alex Daniels 24.79; 100 Butterfly 2-Sullivan 55.14, 3-Campbell 58.27; 100 Freestyle 7-D. Nguyen 56.05, 8-Daniels 56.59; 500 Freestyle 1-Watka 5:12.59; 200 Freestyle relay 3-T. Nguyen, James Elliott, Sullivan, Daniels, 1:39.37; 100 Backstroke 4-Campbell 58.92, 8-Elliott 1:04.66; 100 Breaststroke 2-T. Nguyen 1:05.77; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Sullivan, Campbell, Daniels, Watka 3:32.49.
Girls – 200 Freestyle 2-Jill Carline 1:55.05, 9-Emma Leeuwenburgh 2:19.05; 200 IM 8-Brooke Silvia 2:25.79; 50 Freestyle 8-Julia Pelchat 25.23, 9-Sylar Pemberton 25.38; 100 Freestyle 9-Pemberton 565.82, 500 Freestyle 7-Katy Hornsleth 6:08.81, 8-Leeuwenburgh 6:14.62 ; 100 Backstroke 5-Carline 59.95, 10-Bri Matte 1:09.96; 100 Breaststroke 6-Silvia 1:15.81, 7-Pelchat 1:15.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.