MILFORD — Derek Whyte won two events in guiding the King Philip Regional High boys’ swimming team to a 92-75 Hockomock League victory over Attleboro High.
Whyte won the 500 freestyle (at 4:59.7) by a 1:33 margin, while also taking first in the 100 butterfly (at 1:03) by a six-second margin. Jake Hokanson also won two events for the Warriors, taking first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Matt Marcil posted a 25.46-second time to win the 50 freestyle for AHS.
The King Philip girls’ team scored an 87-77 verdict over the Bombardiers. Megan Campbell won the 200 freestyle (at 2:07) by a second over Attleboro’s Jackie Lynch-Bartek, and also took first in the 100 butterfly (at 1:11) by a split second over sister Emily Campbell. Brenna O’Connell (500 freestyle) and Bartek (100 breaststroke) also gained first-places for AHS.
King Philip boys 92, Attleboro 75: 200 Medley relay 1-KP (Derek Whyte, Jake Hakanson, Andrew Pham, Jackson Klein) 1:53.95; 200 Freestyle 1-Cam Stringfellow (KP), 2-Dylan Nisbet (A), 3-Brett Wortham (A), 2:04.30; 200 IM 1-Jake Hokanson (KP), 2-John Donis (KP), 3-Alex Harrop (A), 2:14.5; 50 Freestyle 1-Matt Marcil (A), 2-Jackson Klein (KP), 3-Andrew Pham (KP), 25.46; 100 Butterfly 1-Pham (KP), 2-Harrop (A), 3-Kyle Norman (A), 1:03.8; 500 Freestyle 1-Whyte (KP), 2-Donis (KP), 3-Colton Mangion (A), 4:59.7; 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Morrsion, Donis, Hokanson, Klein) 1:44.03; 100 Backstroke 1-Whyte (KP), 2-Rob Winkler (A), 3-Andrew Greaves (A), 1:01.1; 100 Breaststroke 1-Hokanson (KP), 2-Marcil (A), 3-Damon Geltrude (A), 1:01.8; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP, 3:55.2.
King Philip girls 87, Attleboro 77: 200 Medley Relay 1-KP (Lyons, Sachleben, Bailey, Campbell) 2:09.71; 200 Freestyle 1-Megan Campbell (KP), 2-Jackie Lynch-Bartek (A), 3-Abby Lyons (KP), 2:07.1; 200 IM 1-Morgan Sachleben (KP), 2-Lisa Burns (KP), 3-Shanise Tolliver (A), 2:28.7; 50 Freestyle 1-Brenna O’Connell (A), 2-Cate DiGiacomo (KP), 3-Bri McMaster (KP), 28.88; 100 Butterfly 1-M. Campbell (KP), 2-Emily Campbell (KP), 3-Lily Scheurger (A), 1:11.4; 100 Freestyle 1-E. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Lauren Klein (KP), 3-DiGiacomo (KP), 1:00.9; 500 Freestyle 1-Olivia Bailey (KP), 2-Faith Morrison (A), 3-McMaster (KP), 5:50.9; 200 Freestyle relay 1-KP (DiGiacomo, Freese, McMaster, Klein) 1:57.31; 100 Backstroke 1-Bailey (KP), 2-E. Lynch-Bartek (A), 3-Lyons (KP), 1:08.1; 100 Breaststroke 1-J. Lynch-Bartek (A), 2-Morrison (A), 3-Rachel Priestly (A), 1:15.5; 400 Freestyle relay 1-AHS (O’Conell, Tolliver, Cronin, Danho) 5:05.34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.