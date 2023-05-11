ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team earned a 4-1 win over King Philip Regional High on Thursday.
The Bombardiers took two matches in singles and two in doubles, dropping only the No. 3 singles match. King Philip’s Aarjun Kollu won in third singles, winning 6-0, 6-4.
Attleboro’s Kyle Neuendorf won 6-4, 6-2 over KP’s Jackson Hom in the No. 1 singles spot and in No. 2 singles Tyler Rocchio beat Lukle Bailer 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Brady Rosen and Luke Hinton went three sets with KP’s Noah Ihley and Leo Manning, but prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 10-3.
The No. 2 doubles match went two sets with Attleboro’s Clay Tyler and Noam Cook winning 6-1, 6-4.
Norton 4, West Bridgewater 1
NORTON — The Lancers had two matches go to a tiebreaker at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. In No. 3 singles, Jake Brady McKay dropped the first set 6-4, but rallied to win back-to-back sets at 6-4.
In No. 1 doubles, Norton’s Adam Wynne and Andrew Soares dropped the first set 7-5, but rallied back for a 6-2, 10-4 run to win the match.
In No. 1 singles Sam Tavassoli earned a 6-3, 6-4 win and in No. 2 singles, Matthew Weise won 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors’ Ahunna James continued her success at No. 1 singles, beating AHS’ Maddie Fuscaldo 6-0, 6-1.
Shea Mellman also was consistent for the Warriors, winning in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Zoe Stanley. At No. 3 singles, KP’s Caroline Freese earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Arna Sodhani.
In doubles, KP’s No. 1 team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-0, 6-1. The Warriors’ No. 2 duo of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang beat Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos in a lengthy 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 battle.
Norton 4, West Bridgewater 1
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Lancers swept the singles, with No. 1 Maddie Sutro winning 6-1, 6-0. Kenzie Sutro won in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0 and in No. 3 singles, Devan Seidel won 6-1, 6-2.
In No. 2 doubles, Ali Sheedy and Jillian Arduino won 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4.