SHARON — Junior Resha Ajoy and freshman Sammie Taylor paired for the second time this season as the No. 2 doubles team for the King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team and delivered a pair of tiebreaker-set wins as the unbeaten Warriors bounced Sharon High 4-1 Friday in the Hockomock League match.
Taylor, who had been playing at No. 3 singles for KP, moved into the doubles spot with Ajoy and the pair responded by taking their match with 7-2 and 7-4 tiebreakers. Katarina Schneieder won her No. 1 singles match for KP as well, taking the second set 7-5. The Warriors (7-0) meet Milford Monday.
- Senior Nick Putney won a straight-sets match at No. 1 singles, losing just three games, but the King Philip boys (1-6) fell to Sharon in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors host Milford Monday.
- The Bishop Feehan girls (5-1) lost just one game among the five matches contested at Arlington Catholic taking home a 5-0 victory. Sophia Comey, Katie Cabral and Emily Gallucci all won straight-set shutout singles matches.
- Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell each lost just one game in winning their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches for the Norton girls (3-5) in a 3-2 loss to Holliston in a Tri-Valley League match. The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team won a pair of tiebreakers for the third team point, taking the third set 7-5.
- The Anghinetti brothers, Peter and David, won their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight sets as the Dighton-Rehoboth boys won for the second time in as many days, 5-0 over Wareham in a South Coast Conference match.
- Riley Deschenes and Samantha Malloy won nine games in their No. 2 doubles match, but the Dighton-Rehoboth girls (0-2) fell to Wareham in a South Coast Conference match.
- Abhi Patel won seven games at No. 1 singles and Jackson Kinney won six games at No. 3 singles, but the Seekonk boys (0-2) suffered a 5-0 loss to Old Rochester in a South Coast Conference match.
Individual match results can be found at thesunchronicle.com
Sharon boys 4, King Philip 1: Nick Putney (KP) def. Ruemon Bhattacharyya 6-1, 6-2; Max Chen (S) def. Brady Jennell 6-1, 6-0; Matt Lally (S) def. Noah Ihley 6-0, 6-0; Rithbik Neti-Deyan Kessenbaum (S) def. Jon Cohen-Jackson Hom 6-0, 6-1; Mitch Weiss-Alex Budolvalces (S) def. Diego Nieto-Connor Sachleben 6-2, 6-0.
King Philip girls 4, Sharon 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Navya Shukla 6-1, 7-5; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Hannah Faberman 6-1, 6-2; Allie Aguilar (S) def. Amanda Vanroon 6-0, 6-0; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Anjli Jha-Julia Zelevinsky 6-0, 6-1; Resha Ajoy-Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Shree Dandu-Abby Bilk 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).
Bishop Feehan girls 5, Arlington Catholic 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Lianna Lafauci 6-0, 6-0; Katie Cabral (BF) def. Stella Neilson 6-0, 6-0; Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Emily Grander 6-0, 6-0; Libby Cook-Anna Lamoriello (BF) def. J. Lester-M. Lester 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Demond-Ellie Ruel (BF) def. Markey-Grace 6-0, 6-0.
Holliston boys 5, Norton 0: Alex Cohen (H) def. Jack Rilli 6-1, 6-1; Rohig Ramanathan (H) def. Andrew Soares 6-0, 6-0; Arjun Dillai (H) def. Matt Weiss 6-3, 7-5; Jason Haddad-Raul Khetery (H) def. Jacob Vergow-Nick Janineh 6-1, 6-0; Aidan McEachern-James Wang (H) def. Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen 6-1, 6-0.
Holliston girls 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Anaya Kommineni 6-1, 6-0; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Leah Ellis 6-1, 6-0; Alyssa Zrischkina (H) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-4, 6-2; Sydney Cohen-Camryn Rankin (H) def. Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 (5); Danielle Cummings-Isabella Rahim (H) def. Grace Binedar-Devan Seidel 6-2, 6-2.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 5, Wareham 0: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Alex Lockhart 6-0, 6-0; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Derek Riley 6-3, 6-3; Paul Manning (DR) def. Seamus Braley 7-5, 12-10; Nick Antonio-Luke Taylor (DR) def. Malachi Samuels-Fred Ronen 6-0, 6-0; Mitch Bushell-Skylar Jones (DR) def. Carl Berricault-Alex Burdick 6-0, 6-0. .
Wareham girls 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0: Brooklyn Bindas (W) def. Megan Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Saige Galhordo (W) def. Taylor Jones 6-0, 6-3; Giuliano L’Homme (W) def. Ellie Correira 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; Olivia Powers-Mackenzie Bradley (W) def. Skylar Botelho-Lexie Menezes 6-2, 6-1; Fresno Gakidis-Allison Sciaraffa (W) def. Samantha Malloy-Riley Deschenes 7-5, 6-4.
Old Rochester boys 5, Seekonk 0: Marc Pothier (ORR) def. Abhi Patel 6-3, 6-4; Christiano Shriver (ORR) def. Noah Cristino 6-0, 6-1; Jacob Hadley (ORR) df. Jackson Kinney 6-2, 6-4; Prosser Friedman-Max Vivina (ORR) def. Cam McClinton-Brady Santoro 6-0, 6-0; Riley Farrell-Markus Pierre (ORR) def. Rowan Jordan-Alex Hardro 6-0, 6-0.
