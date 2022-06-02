The boys and girls postseason assignments were released by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association this week, with several area schools in the running for a state title bid.
The No. 19 Bishop Feehan boys cracked the Division 1 bracket, and will take on No. 14 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional on Saturday, with opening serve coming at 4 p.m. from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High.
On the girls side of Division 1 No. 18 Bishop Feehan, No. 25 King Philip and No. 29 Attleboro all made the playoffs.
Feehan will play No. 15 Newton South, with opening serve on Monday coming at 4 p.m.
King Philip's game will take them to No. 8 Hingham on Monday, first serve coming at 4 p.m.
Attleboro's postseason starts with a home preliminary match against No. 26 South High Community. Play will start on Saturday at noon from Attleboro High.
The No. 10 Mansfield boys earned a postseason match up in Division 2 against No. 23 Nauset regional, with play starting on Monday at 4 p.m. The No. 31 King Philip boys also earned a playoff game against No. 34 Chicopee, and will play on Friday at home at 4 p.m.
The lone Division 2 area school to play in the girls bracket is North Attleboro, who enters the postseason as the No. 28 ranked team. The Rocketeers host No. 37 Chicopee Comprehensive on Saturday at 4 p.m.
In Division 3 the No. 10 Foxboro boys await a game against No. 23 Dighton-Rehoboth, in Foxboro, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
On the girls side of the Division 3 bracket, the two schools again will play one anothe. Seventh-ranked Foxboro hosts No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday, with opening serve coming at 4 p.m.
In Divison 4, the No. 17Seekonk girls will play in the Round of 32 against No. 16 Bromfield. Bromfield will host the game on Saturday, with it starting at 4 p.m.