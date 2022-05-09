FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys tennis team was blanked by Franklin High on Monday, falling 5-0 on the road. Arnav Sodhani scored the most points among Attleboro’s losses, losing 6-2, 6-2 in two sets.
Mansfield 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — Mansfield dropped one match in doubles in its win over Milford.
Neema Kohosravani, Iniyan Karuppusamy and Nikhil Nain all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner won 6-4, 6-2.
Sharon 5, North Attleboro 0
SHARON — — North Attleboro was blanked in its loss to Sharon.
North Attleboro battled with its top singles players, but dropped all matches in two sets. Will Follan took his match to 6-1, 7-6 (2) and Brody Carter lost 6-0, 7-5 as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
West Bridgewater 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
WEST BRDIGEWATER — Dighton-Rehoboth took both doubles matches in its loss at West Bridgewater.
D-R’s top doubles team of Nick Antonio and Luke Taylor won 6-3, 6-3. In an eight-game pro-set for the second doubles, Mitchell Bushell and Spencer Jones won 8-1.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan shut out Bishop Stang at home, not dropping a match or letting any get to a third set.
Ishaan Siwach (6-0, 6-0), Christian Stachera (6-1, 6-2) and Anthony Kurtzer (6-1, 6-1) all won in singles format. IN doubles the No. 1 team of Logan Gallagher and James Mallon won 6-3, 6-0 and the No. 2 team of Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande won 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional girls tennis team cruised past Taunton High, not dropping a match in the tilt.
Shea Mellman and Sammie Taylor both won 6-1, 6-1 in singles. Team No. 1 Ahunna James went three sets, winning 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 across a two hour match where she was able to wear Taunton’s Kayla Parrett down enough to pull out the win.
In doubles the top team of Resha Ajoy and Luren Casper won 7-6 (5), 6-1 and the second team of Caroline Freese and Priya Riar won 6-4, 6-0.
Attleboro 4, Franklin 1
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro earned a “revenge win” over Franklin, taking four matches to Franklin’s one.
Ella Lynch-Bartek (7-5, 6-1) and Madison Fuscaldo (6-0, 6-2) took wins in singles at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. In doubles, Attleboro sweeped with Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf winning 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4) in the top spot. The second singles team of Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller won 6-0, 6-3.
Medfield 4, Norton 1
MEDFIELD — Norton took the No. 2 singles match in its loss to Medfield. Olivia McConnell won handily at the second spot, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Julia Wilson of Medfield.